This was the relationship of Amber Heard with the children of Johnny Depp during the marriage

Johnny Depp stated that his sons had a “non-existent” relationship with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, adding that young people refused to be close to the actress. In the lawsuit for 50 million dollars that the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” initiated against her ex for defamation of her, she remarked that Lily-Rose Melody (22 years old) and Jack (20 years old), both fruits of his relationship with the French singer vanessa paradis“are much smarter” than him.

In full court, the actor was asked how often Heard brought Depp’s children into successive couple discussions. “Too often,” replied the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Then, they asked him what the American actress’s relationship with Lilly-Rose Melody and Jack was like, and the 58-year-old actor described it as “non-existent”.

How was Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp’s children

“They, my children, my boys, are much smarter than me,” Depp assured at the trial and even revealed that “they refused to be close to her.” He also made other shocking accusations about her ex’s attitude: “Amber had to have me there at all times, for her own needs,” he explained.

When the scandal between Heard and her father broke out in May 2016, actress and model Lily-Rose took to social media to defend the actor. “My dad is the sweetest and kindest person I know,” said the model, who was just 17 years old at the time. “He was a wonderful father to my little brother and me, and everyone who knows him could say the same,” she said.

Even his mother, Vanessa Paradis, who was in a relationship with Depp between 1998 and 2012, questioned Heard’s accusations. “I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous,” the singer said. “In all the years I’ve known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” she closed.

What happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming the movie “The Rum Diary” (known in Latin America as Diario de un seductor, 2011), in which the actor plays the character of Paul Kemp, a freelance journalist who finds himself in a critical point of his life while writing for a small newspaper in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On a boat trip, Kemp meets Chenault (Amber Heard), a woman with whom he falls in love at first sight.

The passion of fiction exceeded the screen and in 2015 the couple decided to get married. However, the marriage lasted only one year and three months since in 2016 Heard asked for her divorce with an allegation that sparked a real media scandal: she said that she was the victim of constant abuse by Depp.

The couple reached a million-dollar settlement that included withdrawing the lawsuit. After they amicably parted ways in January 2017, the statement clarified: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always loving. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm.”

Three years later, Heard -in her role as an ambassador for women’s rights in the American Civil Liberties Union in favor of the Me Too movement- published an opinion piece in the Washington Post in which she mentioned the physical and emotional abuse that suffered during her relationship with the actor.

For this fact, Johnny Depp sued the actress for 50 million dollars alleging that the article is defamatory and that it had a negative impact on his acting career, since he lost jobs because of it.

