This was the relationship that few remember the actor

Hollywood has presented dozens of famous couples that dazzle on the red carpets. It is that, when it comes to two actors who fall in love in real life, fans are eager to know everything about the intimacy of this relationship. Andrew Garfieldrecognized for his work in productions such as spider-man, is one of those figures that never goes unnoticed. However, her love relationship with another interpreter was completely forgotten. Know all about it!

If anything stands out for the Oscar-nominated actor, it is his ability to keep a low profile and protect his relationships to the maximum. In any case, it is inevitable that the paparazzi capture him along with his partners, to be forced to confirm or deny certain romances. And one of the least remembered is precisely with another celebrity. Is about Shannon Woodwardwho stood out with different roles in Westworld Y raising hope.

Why is no one aware of this love story? The reason is clear: Andrew Garfield was just starting to appear in big projects by the time they started dating. According to People, their relationship extended from 2008 to 2011, just when the actor’s career was getting off the ground. It is true that he had participated in British television programs such as Doctor Who either Sugar Rushbut it was not until 2007 when he showed off in Boy A -which earned him a BAFTA- and in Lions for Lambswhere he shared a cast with Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

In the midst of his rise to fame, the protagonist of Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM! he began to bond with Shannon Woodward. And the support of the actress was fundamental in this instance of her career. “I think my girlfriend is proud of me and the fact that I have kept my feet on the ground. She travels with me when she is not working. Whenever we have time, we are together”, He recounted in dialogue with Parade.

The truth is that the romance between Andrew Garfield and Shannon Woodward did not last long. As reported by US Weekly, the actor’s growth in the entertainment industry caused his busy schedule to not allow him to spend enough time with his partner. Thats not all! In 2011, he started shooting The Amazing Spider-Manwhere he finally met Emma Stone, the actress who would become his great love for the next four years.