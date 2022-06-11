This was the response of “Puma Junior” when asked if he is the son of “El Puma” Rodríguez

José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez is one of the most important artists of the Latin genre. The 79-year-old Venezuelan has lived in Miami, United States for years and although he is not seen very active with his concerts due to his health condition, he continues to delight his fans with some presentations. The one who referred to him was his supposed unrecognized son, the Cougar Junior.

Although he has had an extraordinary musical career with millions of records sold all over the world, the personal life of the Puma Rodriguez It hasn’t been easy at all. He was married for the first time to Lila Murillo with whom he had his first two daughters, Lilibeth and Liliana. The marriage lasted 20 years where in 1986 they divorced. Ten years later, the musician married the Cuban model Carolina Pérez with whom they had Genesis Rodríguez.

El Puma Rodríguez is one of the most outstanding artists of all. source file

As a result of his second marriage, scandals began with his ex-wife and with his first two daughters who mistreated the new family of the Cougar. The relationship began to wear out and to this day, contact is almost zero, even with the only granddaughter of the 79-year-old Venezuelan, Galilea López Morillo. However, an alleged unrecognized son appeared in the life of the interpreter of ‘Hold hands’.

Juan José Rodríguez is the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez, but he is known as the Cougar Junior. The nickname is because his grandmother called him ‘Pumita’ because of his incredible resemblance to his father, who still did not recognize him. Like his alleged father, he devoted himself to music and at 34 years old he has already released more than 15 albums.

The Puma Jr is similar to who claims to be his father, the Puma Rodriguez. Source Instagram @elpumajunior

The Cougar Junior He referred to the relationship with his alleged father after a user stressed his incredible resemblance and said: “I left Venezuela 34 years ago to pursue a career abroad and if you look on my Instagram there are videos of my beginnings until now”. The 34-year-old musician, who is about to go on an international tour, avoided commenting on his true relationship with José Luis Rodríguez.