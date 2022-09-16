This was the reunion of the protagonists of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey – PEOPLE Online

This week Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Demsey and Grey’s Anatomy fans exploded. The pair that rose to world fame for playing the couple of doctors Meredith Gray and Derek Shepard for 11 seasons, crossed paths again in California during Disney’s Expo 23.

In this event the next film projects of the mouse company were announced. Both actors were named as Disney ‘legends’ for his work on, precisely, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. On the other hand, Patrick was also highlighted by ‘Enchanted’ and its upcoming sequel, ‘Disenchanted’.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey at Disney’s Expo 23

The striking detail of the meeting of Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey

During the crossing of the protagonists, there were two details that attracted attention. On the one hand, the resounding change of ‘look’ of Patrickwho currently sports an almost white platinum hair color, following a new character he will play in the ‘Ferrari’ biopic.

On the other hand, surprised the good relationship that the actors have. Some time ago, Ellen confessed on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that “they usually send each other messages, every so often a year and check how they are doing.” “We shot the series last season or two, but this is the first time we’ve seen each other in person,” she added after the meeting.