This was the romance of Amber Heard with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús | People | Entertainment

American actress, Amber Heardhas been in the headlines of all the media in recent weeks for her trial for defamation against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The actor couple, who married in 2015 and divorced 15 months later, have accused each other of physical and psychological abuse.

One of Johnny Depp’s accusations against Amber Heard is the infidelity her on several occasions. Although the date of several of her previous relationships does not coincide with that of her marriage to Depp, Heard’s romantic life has resurfaced after the scandal of the trial.

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of slapping and kicking her out of jealousy over James Franco

Among his oldest relationships is the one he had with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanus in 2006, when he was 31 years old and she was just 20. Otto Sirgoa castmate of Lanús in “Amar sin Limites” comments that he met Heard during the filming of the telenovela.

On the Mexican program, Ventaneando, Sirgo recalled his first meetings with the actress: “It was several years ago… Amber had come to visit Valentino in Mexico, Valentino and I were recording a telenovela together and one of the main sets was a house in Cocoyoc and while Valentino was recording and I wasn’t, I loved laying on a lounger in the pool to sunbathe, Amber came and did the same and we started talking and we really got along very well, “he said.

The actor, who was born in Cuba but obtained Mexican nationality, also said he saw no signs of the problematic behavior Heard is accused of at trial. “At that time she was a very nice girl, very normal, we talked a lot because she was learning a script because she was going to film an episode. We were talking about that… that she has already made a change now, gosh!, yes, I don’t understand the reasons, but from what I read about the trial and everything she does, she is not the same Amber that I knew , the truth”, affirmed Sirgo.

Amber Heard’s relationship with Valentino Lanús lasted just 10 months, although the tabloids predicted a long and serious courtship. (AND)