This was the romance of Amber Heard with Valentino Lanús, according to Otto Sirgo

Amber Heard is in the eyes of the entire entertainment world after having denounced her ex-husband Johnny Depp for psychological, physical and sexual violence.

Therefore, in social networks and in various entertainment programs, there has been talk about the old relationships of Amber Heard; one of them with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanuswho for many years was the heartthrob of several Mexican melodramas.

The relationship between Heard and Lanus It happened many years ago, when the actress was just beginning her career.

In this regard, the actor Otto Sirgowho was a co-star of Lanús in “Amar sinlimites” in 2006, remembered what Amber Heard was like when he met her.

“It was several years ago… Amber had come to visit Valentino in Mexico, Valentino and I were recording a telenovela together and one of the main sets was a house in Cocoyoc and while Valentino was recording and I wasn’t, I loved laying on a lounger. in the pool to sunbathe, Amber came and did the same thing and we began to talk and the truth is that we got along very well,” said the Mexican-nationalized Cuban artist.

In an interview with Ventaneando, the actor recalled when he had the opportunity to spend time with the actress in his La Toscana restaurant, which he has in San Miguel de Allende.

“Suddenly there was a break in the novel for a vacation or something like that and I went to San Miguel to see Maleni (his wife) to see how the business was going and they fell for me (Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús), I fell to eat here at the restaurant and we were there, “he said.

He indicated that, at least with him, he never showed a violent facet and considered her a good person.

“At that time it was a very nice girl, very normal, we talked a lot because he was learning a script because he was going to film an episode. We were talking about that… that she has already made a change now, gosh!, yes, I don’t understand the reasons, but from what I read about the trial and everything she does, she is not the same Amber that I knew, the true,” Otto said.