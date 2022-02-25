This was the romantic love story between Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler

Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler formed the most remembered love story in the world, it was already one of the couples of Spanish high society that arouse the attention of the whole world.

In the early 1970s, the young Isabel He moved from the Philippines to Madrid with the aim of studying and fulfilling himself in life. What she would not take into account is that soon she would meet the popular singer Julio Iglesias. The meeting was held at a private party of Spanish high society.

Julio Iglesias years ago Source: instagram @julioiglesias

Shortly after that event, the couple between Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler was formalized in the face of society. Isabel Preysler’s popularity skyrocketed, causing her to drop her studies as an International Secretary to pursue her husband’s career. The wedding took place on January 29, 1971 in Toledo and the news portals of the time indicated that the white dress of Julio Iglesias’s wife made her look like a true angel.

Julio Iglesias and Isabel they conceived their first daughter in September 1971 named Chábeli. In 1973 they had a boy and in honor of the singer they called him Julio José. The family was completed with a celebrity of today, the famous singer Enrique Iglesias.

Isabel Preysler. Source: instagram @isabelpreysler

In 1978 the couple decided to separate and after their breakup with Isabel Preysler, Julio Iglesias He began an equally famous relationship with his current partner, Miranda Rynsburger, with whom he had 5 more children. Isabel today is in a relationship with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa