This was the romantic love story of Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz

Although to Tom Cruise Two famous marriages are known to him, that of Nicole Kidman and the one of Katie Holmesboth mothers of his children, in the past he also had an important love affair with Penelope Cruz that marked him forever.

The Mission Impossible actor and the Spanish actress were one of the most beloved couples of the early 2000s. They met while filming the movie Vanilla Sky, that same year, and soon began dating. It seems that as in many other cases, the chemistry between them crossed the screen.

