This was the romantic love story of Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz

Although to Tom Cruise Two famous marriages are known to him, that of Nicole Kidman and the one of Katie Holmesboth mothers of his children, in the past he also had an important love affair with Penelope Cruz that marked him forever.

The Mission Impossible actor and the Spanish actress were one of the most beloved couples of the early 2000s. They met while filming the movie Vanilla Sky, that same year, and soon began dating. It seems that as in many other cases, the chemistry between them crossed the screen.

Penelope and Tom.

Although the relationship was not immediately whitewashed, there came a time when Tom Cruise Y Penelope Cruz They had to shout from the rooftops that they were in love. That generated a great controversy since the actor just recently divorced Nicole Kidman. According to what they say, he did not wait even two months since he signed the signature to show himself hand in hand with his new partner.

That romance lasted only three years, which they lived in the most passionate way. On more than one occasion they referred to the bond they had and did not stop emphasizing how in love they were. It is for this reason that the real reason why they ended was never known.

According to some sources close to Tom Cruise Y Penelope CruzIt was the distance, the work commitments that always found them in different countries and the setbacks that made them make the decision, always on good terms. It is for this reason that to this day, the actors remain good friends.

Shortly after, the Hollywood heartthrob met Katie Holmes and married her. Although it took a little longer for the Spanish woman to find her love again, she did it hand in hand with Javier Bardemwho to this day continues to be her husband and father of her two children.