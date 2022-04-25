This was the room that Cristiano and Georgina had prepared for their twins

After the sad news of death of one of the twins Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez expected, the couple presented the new member of the family with a photograph that they uploaded to their social networks.

”Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just received in this world”, were Cristiano’s words in said publication.

The twins’ room

Before the famous couple told the fateful news of the loss of one of the babies, Georgina shared in her stories photos of how she decorated the room where the twins would be. In the photos of her, posted on her Instagram account, it is possible to see a room painted in cream colors and adorned with a gray carpet with a simple design.

In addition, there were also two small cribs with white canopies on top, one of them decorated in pink and the other in blue, possibly symbolizing the gender of each baby.

Georgina shared in her stories photos of how she decorated the room where the twins would be. Photo: (Instagram: @georginagio)

Next to these were two gray bassinets with wooden banners and a structure that looked like an unassembled changing table. Finally, in another image, it is possible to see two small beds, one in pink and the other in earth tones, which were located in the same room as the rest of the objects.

According to the Spanish press, the elements that make up the room had a value of more than €2,000 (¢1.4 million). However, a few weeks after uploading these photos, through their social networks, the soccer player and the model announced that one of the babies they were expecting died in childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel,” the couple posted on their Instagram accounts, adding: “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

