This was the sex scandal that Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, starred in 18 years ago

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has been at odds with his older daughters Liliana and Lilibeth for some time, as a result of the relationship he had with his first wife Lila Morillo. The reason is that the women accuse him of not being present and of preferring Genesis, the minor heiress he had with his current wife Carolina Pérez.

The truth is that Puma Rodríguez has always defended Genesis Rodriguez above and above everything and has blindly believed in it. This is demonstrated in the excellent relationship and bond that they currently maintain despite the fact that they live in different cities. She in Los Angeles and he in Miami.

The truth is that 18 years ago, more precisely in 2004, Genesis Rodriguez He was the protagonist of a sexual scandal that shook Mexico and the entire entertainment world. She worked on the Telemundo telenovela ‘Prisionera’ alongside top-tier stars like Gaby Spanic and Mauricio Isla.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @genesisrodriguezteam

At that time the Puma Rodriguez He found out in the middle of a medical consultation that Genesis Rodríguez had had sexual relations with Mauricio Isla when she was 17 years old and he was 31. Very angry, the singer filed the police report and the actor was arrested even though he said that the relationship was consensual .

The case was taken to the courts of the United States and the Puma Rodriguez he always believed the word of Genesis and not the rest of the cast who spoke of consent on the spot. Finally, Mauricio Isla won the trial but had serious consequences in his life such as the loss of his job and the divorce with his wife.