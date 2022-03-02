This was the song that Zendaya sang at the end of chapter 8 of “Euphoria”

Highlighting the things that did work in the season two finalewe should talk about the song that Zendaya sang in “Euphoria” chapter 8.

And no, we are not ready to leave this topic yet…

Closing with the glory of Labrinth

Without a doubt, the scenes of the final chapter felt like an emotional shipwreck. Between Rue’s speech at her father’s funeral, that shocking death, and the heartfelt conversation with Lexieverything seen made us cling more to “Euphoria”.

And it is that the character of Z closed the night with his beautiful voice, while walked away from the camera and the end credits rolled. To do so, he once again enlisted the support of his friend, the musician Labrinth.

How? Once again, the duo joined their talents in the season finale, with a version of the actress from the single “I’m Tired”previously introduced in Chapter 4. Now, he’s back to show a beacon of hope for Rue’s future.

Hey Lord, you know I’m trying. Hey Lord, you know I’m trying. It’s all I have, is it enough? Hey, Lord, I want to stay”

It is heard in the lyrics of the song, after recalling his Christmas Eve conversation with Ali: “’The idea of ​​being a good person is what keeps me trying to be a good person’…Maybe there is something to that”, he says before closing the scene.

The genius behind the end

With that tune, Zendaya decided to bid farewell to the “Euphoria” season finale, keeping the possibility of Rue’s overcoming with drugs. And, through her Instagram, she thanked the singer for her support.

Zendaya shares a video with Labrinth in the studio on Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/XUwcYW7f4c — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) February 28, 2022

“Thank you brother for allowing me to write, create and share space with you in this very special song, I learn a lot from you every time we work. Excited for what’s to come @Labrinth”the 25-year-old wrote.

He also pointed out the last minute arrangements that “I’m Tired” had for chapter 8, just 21 days ago. In addition, to share other captures from behind the scenes.

It is good to mention that the moment of Dominic Fike (Elliot) in chapter 8 featured THE song also written by Zendaya… I’m just saying.

ok i accept the elliot scene just because zendaya and labrinth wrote the song #euphoria pic.twitter.com/Ar11lagXns — 🇵🇪elisa misses chanyeol, will see Harry and Louis (@harrysherete) February 28, 2022

Let’s remember that in season 1, Zendaya and Labrinth had already joined their voices in their first joint collaboration “All For Us” with an incredible dance show.