This was the song with which Christian Nodal fell in love with Belinda

The news of the break between the singers Christian Nodal and Belinda It was one of the most talked about things in recent months, as it was a couple made up of two great talents, who have generated a lot of popularity.

Both stars have been involved in thousands of controversies and have given much to talk about for their few statements and the way in which love disappeared, that is why Internet users remembered the way in which Christian Nodal caught the eye of Belinda then win her heart.

It was through a song composed by the singer of “Botella after bottle” where he reflected his feelings towards the naturalized Mexican singer, which undoubtedly made Belinda feel butterflies in your stomach and decide to give yourself completely to Christian Nodal.

Internet users recalled that it was through an interview in 2020, where Belinda noted that the regional Mexican composer told him to listen to a song to give him his opinion and then affirm that he dedicated it to him.

For its part, Nodal It didn’t take long for him to get a taste of the song to his followers through a live show and, despite the fact that he did not go out on digital platforms, it was possible to observe that the singer was very much in love with Belinda.

Although they were very beautiful moments of love and sincerity, now they are only part of the story, because when the relationship ended, both artists decided to erase all those memories that they had left on social networks.

Belinda could have a millionaire debt with the SAT

There were many rumors about the break between Belinda and Christian Nodal, One of them is that the singers of “Sapito” have a million-dollar debt with the SAT, which she wanted to pay off by borrowing from her then fiancé and, although she faithfully decided to give him the money, she found out from her lawyers that Beli He had asked for a greater amount than his debt to pay for a house he has with his former flirt Lupillo Rivera, which caused great anger on the part of the singer.

It was also commented that apart from the debt, the singer from Sonora was unfaithful to the pop singer with her ex-partner, María Fernanda Guzmán.