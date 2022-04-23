Sports

This was the starting grid for the Emilia Romagna GP

Mexico City /

Max Verstappen repeated at the tip of the Sprint Race this Saturday, for which he reinforced his place of honor in the Starting grid of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prixbecause a day before he also managed to seize the pole position.

Red Bull, with the Dutchman and Sergio “Checo” Pérez in positions one and three during the start, they will once again edit a duel that points out howling with the pilots of ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzwho, if applicable, will depart on the places two and fourrespectively.

The picture is sung, because the batteries were charged so that The Red Bull and the Prancing Horse engage in a good dispute from the very start in the Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack.

With regard to the rest of the protagonists of the Sunday shoot, the English Charles Norrisof the team McLarenwill start fifth, and sixth will be his partner Daniel Ricciardo.

Valtteri Bottaswith Alfa Romeo, managed to place seventh, so he will be one of the runners to follow, with a view to pressing for a better place; eighth will depart Kevin Magnussenfrom Hass.

Meanwhile, the top-ten they compete Fernando Alonsofrom AlpineY Mike Schumacher (Haas).

the flyers of Mercedes: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start 11 and 14, because they have not done well during the weekend in Italian territory.

