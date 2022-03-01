This was the strong fall of Selena Gómez during the SAG Awards

Selena Gómez suffered a mishap on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, awards that are given to the film industry and that were held on February 27 in the United States.

A video that went viral on social networks showed that the actress could not keep her balance, apparently because of the high-heeled shoes she was wearing, which were too high. Walking down the red carpet while the media captured her with their lens, Selena went forward, fortunately that staff who were close to her were able to hold her.

At that very moment, The also singer took off her shoes and quickly entered the venue where she would go to present the important awards of the seventh art.

The fact remained only as an anecdote for the Hollywood actress and that today is replicated by various media in the world.

The film of a deaf family that took the applause at the SAG Awards

The independent film “CODA”, which tells the story of a deaf family, won the award for best picture from the American Screen Actors Guild (SAG), a preview of what can happen at the Oscars.

In the film, whose title is the acronym in English for “hearing son of deaf parents”, the viewer follows Ruby, a high school student juggling her musical ambitions and her family’s reliance on her to communicate with the world.

“We deaf actors have come a long way,” a visibly emotional Oscar winner, Marlee Matlin, who plays Ruby’s mother, said. accepting the award for best cast with his co-stars.

“This confirms the fact that deaf actors can work like anyone else,” Matlin added, before showing the star-studded audience the “I love you” sign.

The prizes awarded by the SAG are considered a very good indicator for the Oscars, since the actors constitute the largest group (about 10,000) within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which this year distributes its awards on March 27.

Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father and won best supporting actor, thanked the directors for “believing in us deaf actors and casting us in an authentic way.” “CODA” was released on Apple TV+ after a bidding war at last year’s Sundance independent film festival, where it fetched a record $25 million.

Will Smith won best actor for “King Richard,” which chronicles Serena and Venus Williams’ incredible rise from the gritty streets of Compton to the world’s most prestigious tennis courts.

Smith played the tennis players’ father, Richard, whom he praised for having “a power of conviction that borders on insanity. and sometimes it crosses that border, which is absolutely necessary to make something impossible possible.”

While, Jessica Chastain won the best actress award for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” where she plays the eccentric American televangelist.

With information from AFP