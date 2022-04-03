Entertainment

This was the television debut of Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Nadia Ferrera22, is the current girlfriend of Mark Anthony, who at 53 is one of the Latino artists with the most exposure today. There are plenty of reasons to be labeled as one of the most important. One of them is his music, which makes him travel anywhere in the world and be acclaimed, others may be precisely his brand new love relationship.

Apparently the salsero and Nadia Ferrera They have been in a relationship for a few months and now they decided to tell it to the four winds on social networks and face the ‘haters’ who criticize the wide age difference they have. And although it’s almost 3 decades, neither of them seem to care.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The artists with the most Grammy nominations in history

6 mins ago

Game of Thrones: What we suspected about Emilia Clarke’s awkward moment on set

8 mins ago

The artists with the most Grammy nominations in history

18 mins ago

The series find the most despicable characters in our reality

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button