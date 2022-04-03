This was the television debut of Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend

Nadia Ferrera22, is the current girlfriend of Mark Anthony, who at 53 is one of the Latino artists with the most exposure today. There are plenty of reasons to be labeled as one of the most important. One of them is his music, which makes him travel anywhere in the world and be acclaimed, others may be precisely his brand new love relationship.

Apparently the salsero and Nadia Ferrera They have been in a relationship for a few months and now they decided to tell it to the four winds on social networks and face the ‘haters’ who criticize the wide age difference they have. And although it’s almost 3 decades, neither of them seem to care.

Nadia Ferrera, a native of Paraguay and former queen Miss Paraguay, was invited to the segment “La Hora de las Estrellas”, of the program La Hora Hola, on the Hola TV network. The television debut of the girlfriend of salsa singer Marc Anthony had her analyzing the looks of the Oscar Awards ceremony with host Natasha Cheij.

As well as nadia, there were other guests on the program, such as the case of Mariela Bagnato, celebrity makeup artist and ambassador of important cosmetic brands, and Ariadna Gutiérrez, model, businesswoman and image of multinational brands. Thus, with the three guests, analyzing the costumes of the Oscar awards gala was much more fun and simple.

This important passage of Miss Paraguay on television can mark part of the future of the girlfriend of Mark Anthony, especially because he begins to earn a place among celebrities and because he did very well, which helps him to make a career. The look she chose for her debut, which made her beautiful, was a long black dress with glitter on her bust that highlighted her privileged figure and she took all eyes on her.