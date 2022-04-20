This was the testimony of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Drugs, abuse and more

The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep going.

During the fifth day of the defamation trial against the actress, Johnny Depp took the stand, where he gave his testimony for just over three hours. Through this, he talked about abuse, drugs, cheating and more. Here are the points that were touched.

Johnny Depp: “I have never hit a woman”

Starting with your testimony, Depp assured that, although there were fights, “he never” hit Amber Heard, nor “any” other woman in his life. He also revealed that he felt “shocked” when Heard accused him of domestic violence, noting that The current defamation trial is of great importance to him, especially to clear his name in the eyes of his children and tell his own story.

“I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever hit a woman in my life.. (…) I am obsessed with the truth, so today is actually the first chance that I have to be able to talk about this case”he pointed.

Johnny Depp talks about his childhood, “riddled with abuse”

After denying the 35-year-old actress’s abuse allegations, Johnny spoke deeply about his childhood, one that was “riddled with abuse”, where the physical abuse towards his mother was “constant”.

According to Depp, his father never abused him, however he saw him lose his temper on more than one occasion. Finally, their father ended up abandoning them when The actor was only 15 years old.

“Now you are the man of the house”, were the last words Johnny heard from his father when he confronted him shortly before he left. His father’s abandonment made him his mother fell into a deep depression, to such an extent that she tried to take her own life by ingesting a large number of pills.

When questioned by the jury about what he had learned from his childhood, especially from his father, Depp replied that he knew how to raise a child and have a family. How? Avoiding doing everything his father had done with him and his mother.

His beginnings in acting and the arrival of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Later, the jury asked Depp talk about his artistic career and how he got involved in the acting industry.

According to Johnny, Nicolas Cage was the one who encouraged him to have a career as an actor and, later, he was getting roles in movies and television series, being A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) one of his first roles on the big screen.

The same way, Depp described himself as an introvert, who has never liked being the center of attention.but little by little he got used to the lifestyle that being an actor entails.

Nevertheless, everything changed after his role as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. His level of stardom reached its highest point and his life began to be more public than it already was, which brought him various problems, Well, there were people who even jumped over the fence of their house to see it. Fearing for his safety and that of his children, Depp beefed up his security team.

This is how the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began

Johnny Depp met Amber Heard when he was already known internationally for giving life to the famous Jack Sparrow.

Depp and Heard crossed paths thanks to the filming of ‘The Rum Diary‘, tape in which both shared the leading role. According to the actor’s testimony, sparks first flew while filming a shower scene.

Later, Johnny points out that Amber visited him in his trailer, where they both drank wine while listening to blues and kissed for the first time. “It was too good to be true. He was so nice”he expressed.

Drug addiction

As for his drug addiction, contrary to what Amber Heard expressed in the accusations in which he “greatly embellished” his substance use, Depp assured that he began to become addicted to opioids after suffering an injury during the recording of the fourth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that he never took them for “fun”.

Also, he pointed out that once he was clean, he never used them again.

Abuses by Amber Heard

Throughout his testimony, Depp spoke out about various psychological abuses suffered at the hands of Heard.

For example, Johnny points out that Amber had a certain habit of taking off his boots when he came home from work. On one occasion, telling her that she didn’t have to do that, Amber was strongly annoyed.

“’What did you just do? What did you do?’ he yelled. I, um, just took off my boots. ‘No, that’s for me! That’s my job!’ she replied. I stopped because I was really shocked. She had broken her routine rules”said the actor. It was then that he realized that his relationship with Heard was deteriorating. “After a year he became another person”he added.

Also, Johnny pointed out that Amber strictly prohibited him from watching television: “If she wanted to go to bed and I wasn’t ready [para dormir]Instead of looking at the ceiling I’d say I’d be here watching TV, but that was unacceptable”.

depp too suffered abuse of trust by Whitney Heard, Amber’s sister, Well, Whitney lived in her penthouse “longer” than him and without paying rentjust like some of Heard’s friends. They all stayed rent-free at Johnny Depp’s apartments while he paid the bills.

okay okay. So Johnny Depp became a milking cow of Amber Heard’s tribe, yes? Penthouses rent-free!!👏👏👏 Fyi: Whitney’s the sister pic.twitter.com/dC57OQhlIS — thisbotjust (@spelltweeter) April 19, 2022

Testimony will continue tomorrow

Johnny’s testimony is not over yet, Well, just beginning to investigate the relationship with Amber, so depp will finish testifying tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20.

Once this happens, Heard will take the stand and it will be her turn to tell how the events unfolded.