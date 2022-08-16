Watson is a talented British actress who did not stop enjoying fame with the end of the Harry Potter saga, in which she played a young woman with a very high IQ named Hermione Granger.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 09, 2022 11:22 a.m.

In 2014, Chile unknowingly and incognito received Emma Watson, a visit that could be related to the filming of the movie Colonia Dignidad. The fact is that the actress was seen in a famous restaurant specializing in the sale of meat called Los Ganaderos Poniente.

This was the time Emma Watson was photographed eating at a famous restaurant in Chile.

This place opens its doors for lunch and closes at 8 at night, and in addition to a very good meal, people can play mini golf. In any case, emma Despite attending to the people who approached him, he did not want his photos to be taken precisely to prevent his visit, which was low-key, from becoming an event.

“He was very kind, but asked that no photos be taken of him because he is traveling incognito.“, Said one of the witnesses as reported by the Emol portal. The visit to the establishment lasted about 45 minutes and then the actress, accompanied by a young Spanish-speaking man, headed south.

The actress preferred not to take photos because her trip was low-key.

