This was the time that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter made a cameo in Iron Man 2 | VIDEO

The eccentric billionaire and owner of an emporium that integrates large companies such as Space X, Tesla Motors, PayPalOpen Al, among others and brand new buyer in recent hours of the Twitter platform, Elon Reeve Musk also takes time to appear doing cameos in marvel movies.

The powerful tycoon has become a trend in recent days, first for the purchase of Twitterfor a sum greater than 44 billion dollars (a bargain), after the tortuous trial that takes place between the consecrated actor Johnny Deep and his ex-wife the actress Amber Heardof whom it is mentioned had extramarital affairs precisely with the tycoon born in South Africa.

The world of cinema and entertainment is not something the tycoon is unfamiliar with, a while ago just when the marvel universe was in full consolidation (Phase 1), Musk appeared as himself in a scene alongside another eccentric billionaire and time-share superhero, the exceptional Tony Starkowner of Stark industries and who is also, Hombre de Hierro.

luxury cameo

The character of Stark played by Robert Downey Jr. had the opportunity to interact directly with Elon Musk in a part of the sequel to the avenging hero, a tape in which he also acts together with Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson during a meeting between millionaires.

Musk appears in front of Tony, they both greet each other respectfully after Pepper Pots presents them during a convention of millionaires, Musk congratulates her on her recent appointment as CEO of Stark Industries and when he talks to Tony, they both agree to work on a prototype of an electric jet, they greet each other again and say goodbye.

The video was once again a trend on social networks after learning about the purchase of Twitter by the South African physicist and programmer, nationalized American and Canadian, which has put him once again among the faces of the news this day and is also worth remembering that on a day like today the film that closed phase 4 of the Marvel universe, Avengers: Endgame, was also released, in which it was his last appearance of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

