This was the time that Professor Jirafales from “El Chavo del 8” was discriminated against in real life

The character of Professor Jirafales interpreted by Ruben Aguirre was one of the most emblematic in the El Chavo del 8 series. With his airs of superiority within the neighborhood and his seductive techniques with Doña Florinda, he managed to win the affection of the public through the years in which he recorded the series, which endures to this day.

The role of Professor Jirafales lasted throughout the seven years that the Mexican comedy was broadcast live, however his career did not end in the best way. After suffering a car accident with his wife and due to many medical expenses, he was confined to living in poverty. Because of the accident, the wife of Ruben Aguirre one leg had to be amputated; but Professor Jirafales It didn’t go any better either, he was forever in a wheelchair.

Prior to The Chavo of 8, Ruben Aguirre He had a life completely unrelated to acting, he had graduated as an agronomist from the Higher School of Agriculture, although he did not practice the profession. He was a radio announcer between 1962 and 1970. From the hand of Roberto Gómez Bolaños he became famous playing the beloved Professor Jirafales.

Ruben Aguirre tHe also played other characters in the sketch program “Chespirito”, other creations of Roberto Gómez Bolaños apart from the Professor Jirafales, although these projects that he carried out between the 70s and 80s gave him world fame, they did not guarantee him economic stability. Contrary to what everyone believes, he was not able to reap a great fortune and, as his daughter revealed, his family was bankrupt for many years.

On one occasion he was discriminated against for being very tall and it was the same Ruben Aguirrethe Professor Jirafales of The Chavo of 8 who recounted: “I started out with very bad luck, because the first time I appeared on cameras it was for a commercial for a subdivision and the owner of the channel told me that I was very grotesque because of my height, even though I felt that I had done it well,” said the actor.