This was the time that Shakira put the points to Adal Ramones when he wanted to touch her

Nowadays, in social networks you can find practically anything. In recent times, a video was circulating in which it is seen how Shakira stops Adal Ramones when he touches her waist.

Today Shakira she is an international star, recognized all over the world, so no one would imagine that someone would try to cross the line with her, under any circumstances. But in her early days, when she was working to get the place she has today, she had to stand her ground to prevent things from happening that she didn’t want.

This was the case of his visit to the program Another roll from Adal Ramoneswhere the driver had an attitude that the singer did not like and had no shame in stopping him in front of the cameras

Shakira with Adal Ramones in Another Roll

We have to go back to 1995, when Shakira he was only 19 years old and was promoting his album “Pies descalzos”. As part of her promotional tour, the singer visited the program of the moment: Another rollwith the idea of ​​making their songs known.

Before the images of the clip that is circulating on the internet, where we see a Shakira with dark and straight hair, everything came very well. The driver and the singer joked about some circumstances and even the Colombian tried to imitate the Mexican accent.

Everything was laughter until the singer commented that she is a very modest woman so she only dared to show her belly, nothing more. What Adal Ramones responded by telling her that she had no belly at all and tried to touch her, and there she looked a little uncomfortable.

The interview continued and minutes later the driver asked him to teach him how to move his hips, to which Shakira He politely replied that he would send the instructions later. And finally came the public question session, where they asked the interpreter of “Barefoot” if it was true that her waist measured 60 centimeters.

“I think he does have a 60 waist,” he said. Adal Ramones while touching her. But Shakira quickly took her hand off him, showing that she had not liked it at all.

“You grab me and I don’t say anything, grab me”, The driver responded to this attitude, to which Shakira said: “I don’t want to grab you, who said? a few minutes later Adal Ramones he wanted to measure her waist with a tape measure, but she kept talking, implying that it wasn’t going to happen.

Although today this clip is being questioned by all Internet users, it should be noted that Shakira He assured that he had had a great time and that he had laughed a lot.

You, what do you think about it?