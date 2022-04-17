This was the transfer of the lifeless body of former soccer player Freddy Rincón to Legal Medicine

Around 5 in the morning of this Holy Thursday, the body of former soccer player Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine, to carry out the corresponding analyzes.

According to information from Espn, around 4 in the morning they appeared at the Imbanaco Clinic, where the former player died; criminalistics officials, who were in charge of transferring the body of the ‘Colossus’.

“Agents came to the clinic to do an inspection and then, when they left, there was a standing ovation from many people,” the media reported.

It should be remembered that Freddy Rincón, one of the most important stars of Colombian soccer, died on Wednesday night in Cali after spending three days in intensive care after suffering a spectacular accident in the south of the city.

The death was confirmed by the Imbanaco Clinic, where the former soccer player was hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury as a result of the spectacular collision in which he was involved in the early hours of last Monday.

Laureano Quintero, Medical Director of the Imbanaco Clinic, assured that “despite all the efforts of our work teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia passed away this Wednesday, April 13. We want to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers. from all over the planet.”

“There will never be a way to express what this really means to us, we invite the entire country to remember him with joy for everything he gave us in life with his sporting achievements,” said the Medical Director.