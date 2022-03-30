This was the trial in which Bill Gates lost almost all his fortune

On April 4, 1975, while still a law student at Harvard University, Bill Gates founded the software company microsoft with his friend Paul Allen. Over time he became one of the richest in the world, but not everything was stability for him and on one occasion he almost lost part of his fortune in a lawsuit.

The case United States v. microsoft started around 1998, when Joel Klein, the lead prosecutor, argued that microsoft abused its monopoly power. At issue was whether the company was allowed to bundle its then-flagship browser software product known as Internet Explorer with its Microsoft Windows operating system.

Source: Wikipedia

One of the background to the case was whether microsoft had altered or manipulated its application programming interfaces (APIs) to favor Internet Explorer over third-party browsers. Emphasis was also placed on the conduct of Bill Gates’ company in establishing restrictive license agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the intentions behind their conduct.

What was the position of Billa Gates and his company Microsoft?

The company, located in Redmond, Washington, claimed that bundling together Microsoft Windows and internet explorer resulted in a process of innovation and competition. In addition, they indicated that the two were parts of the same product and were interconnected.

This cost Bill Gates a fortune in lawyers and a loss of prestige that all the media echoed. For the prosecution, the rules of the game of microsoft They were abusive against other competitors who did not have the same power and did not give them the opportunity to live up to them.

Source: The New Yorker

United States v. Microsoft case: the resolution

On November 5, 1999, Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson reported that microsoft it had intended to monopolize from the start, that it had succeeded, and had established a bait-and-hook business model. Therefore, the company had to separate Internet Explorer from its operating system. Microsoft Windows.

Quickly, the lawyers of Bill Gates they appealed, and the Justice Department announced on September 6, 2001, that it no longer required Microsoft to be broken up. In this way they sought a less demanding antitrust penalty until they reached an agreement in December of that year.

Microsoft had to share its APIs with other companies, and in 2002, the company announced that it would make these concessions to enable the final settlement before the judge’s verdict. To this day, start-ups still disagree with this resolution as Bill Gates still, according to them, monopolizes the market.

And you, do you think that Bill Gates monopolize the market?