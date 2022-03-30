This was the trial in which Bill Gates lost almost all his fortune

On April 4, 1975, while still a law student at Harvard University, Bill Gates founded the software company microsoft with his friend Paul Allen. Over time he became one of the richest in the world, but not everything was stability for him and on one occasion he almost lost part of his fortune in a lawsuit.

The case United States v. microsoft started around 1998, when Joel Klein, the lead prosecutor, argued that microsoft abused its monopoly power. At issue was whether the company was allowed to bundle its then-flagship browser software product known as Internet Explorer with its Microsoft Windows operating system.

