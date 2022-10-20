This was the tribute to Silvia Pinal at the Metro 2022 Awards

Michelle Rodríguez was in charge of starring in the tribute. She performed ‘Qué tal Silvia’ from Hello Dolly.

The actress was also honored with the songs “Justo tú” by Bells are ringing and “Hoy es hoy” by Mame.

Jacqueline Andere, a friend of Silvia Pinal, gave her the award for her career and recalled how she met the diva.

Silvia Pinal received a standing ovation for several minutes upon her arrival on stage in a wheelchair.

The honored actress could not thank the public for her medal.

On the night of this October 18, the sermony of the Metropolitan Theater Awards 2022is its fourth edition, where regardless of the comparisons with the show that was made in the Palace of Fine Artsas the organizer of the event had mentioned, the diva of Mexican cinema was honored, Silvia Pineal.

It was the actressz Michelle Rodríguez, in charge of starring in the tribute in a very particular way, Well, in a first intervention with the driver Regina Blandon, Mich dressed in a wig and gown similar to that of the diva in her tapes. Although it was not until later that he really began the tribute to Silvia Pinal.

In a somewhat comical way, Michel began the tribute by trying to get up and sit on a red piano, while wearing a feather headband; after that, he began to interpret ‘Qué tal Silvia’ from Hello Dolly, to give rise to the next act.

With the song ‘Justo tú’ by Bells are ringing, the dancers began their presentation and immediately afterwards Michelle stole the show again by singing ‘Hoy es hoy’ by Mame, with which they closed the tribute, so that the actress entered the stage.z Silvia Pinal, who arrived in a wheelchair.

Silvia Pinal did not go on stage accompanied by any family member. Her famous woman was given a standing ovation by all the attendees who, seeing her enter, did not hesitate to shout her name, euphoric and celebrate his surprise appearance.

With the arrival of Silvia he was also present Jacqueline Andere, actress and friend of ‘Chivis’though Jacqueline was about to give him the Lifetime Achievement Award, this did not happen immediately due to a delay. To save time, Andere recalled how the two met and became friends, making the moment something very special.

Although it is unknown if this was planned or if it was a problem over time, the honoree Silvia Pinal could not thank all her colleagues and friends for the awardmuch less dedicate it to someone, well They never gave him the microphone.

Nevertheless, if she was very happy with the medal in her hands, and with signs she thanked the ovation that they gave her upon her arrival at the Julio Castillo Forest Theaterwhere the award ceremony was held.