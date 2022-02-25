This was the tribute to Vicente Fernández at Premios Lo Nuestro

The gala of Lo Nuestro Awards began with an emotional show starring Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal, Eduin Caz and Grupo Firme, Camilo and David Bisbalwho joined their voices to pay tribute to Vicente Fernandezwho passed away on December 12.

At the beginning, the big screen on the stage showed the famous phrase “The Charro of Huentitlán”: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, I won’t stop singing.”

Then, Angela Aguilar, who wore a spectacular black dress, began the potpourri with the song “El Tapatío”; she followed him Eduin Caz and Firm Group with the theme “La migra”.

Photo: Instagram

Camilowho is waiting for her Indigo child with Evaluate Montanerappeared on stage at the Lo Nuestro Awards to pay tribute to Vicente Fernandez with the theme “A million springs”.

While Christian NodaHe left behind the controversy for his thunder with Belinda and showed his talent and tables to stand on stage. In her turn, she performed a fragment of the song “Acá entre nos”.

Photo: Instagram

the spanish singer David Bisbal performed “How I Forget You” to close with a flourish the emotional show produced by Pepe Aguilar, in honor of Vicente Fernández, who stole the hearts of all of Latin America and left an indelible mark on international music.

Photo: Instagram

