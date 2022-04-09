This was the unexpected love story between Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson – CINEMABLEND

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson tried to keep a low profile, but their love is very difficult to hide

At the moment Coldplay is a trend in social networks because they just don’t stop giving concerts in Mexico, which is not a complaint, even in one of them you could see Dakota Johnson who was taking photos with the fans, and also holds a relationship with the lead singer of the British band, Chris Martin, so it is no coincidence that he was in the audience. Here we tell you more about their love story.

The romantic relationship of these two celebrities began before the pandemic, in October 2017. The first time Dakota and Chris were seen together they were dining at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, but since it was a first sighting, no one knew if it was a friend’s dinner or something more like date.

One year later, andIn September 2018, Dakota confirmed that she and Chris were dating, but she didn’t want to talk about it.. It is understandable, after all they are both great figures in the entertainment industry, she being remembered for her time in the saga of Fifty Shades of Greyand prefers to be with his partner in intimate spaces, as he said in a recent interview for she:

We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we want most is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends.

It should be noted that the future Madame Web has not only been seen in Mexico during her partner’s concerts. Long time was captured at a Coldplay concert in Argentina. In fact, dDuring an interview Dakota confessed that she is very happy with the romantic relationship she has with the singer and it is said that He maintains a very good relationship with Chris’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

In August 2018, Martin and Dakota were seen with Gwyneth and her new husband Brad Fachuk, relaxing on the beaches of the Hamptons. Gwyneth opened up about her ex’s relationship, saying: “I love Dakota. I can see how it would be weird because it’s unconventional. But she adored her.”

Currently the happy couple lives in the incredible mansion that Chris Martin has in Malibu and they are happier than ever, in fact, Chris dedicated ‘My Universe’ to Dakota in one of the many concerts they have given in CDMX.