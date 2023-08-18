This was the viral moment in which Bad Bunny met one of his sisters-in-law, Kim Kardashian: This was the viral moment in which Bad Bunny met one of his sisters-in-law, Kim Kardashian. trend | LOS40 Colombia

Bad Bunny is one of the most recognized artists both nationally and internationally. The Puerto Rican began his career in 2017 and his success hasn’t stopped.

The artist is known not only for his musical prowess but also for being a pioneer in the field of fashion. His energetic and distinct style has added value to urban fashion with fluidity and activism.

romance on the surface

For a few months now, the Puerto Rican has been romantically involved with model Kendall Jenner of the Kardashian clan. The press has captured them together on several occasions, sharing pleasant and can we even say romantic moments.

A few days ago a video went viral in which the model is seen enjoying Canadian rapper Drake’s concert with the singer. In it, we can see that Kendall shows her affection, including a few kisses on the face and takes the opportunity to put his hands around the Puerto Rican model’s waist.

Some concert attendees witnessed the presence of the model and the singer, who didn’t hesitate to say that the two had a lot of chemistry and got along well. According to various sources, the singer has been dating Kendall since the beginning of the year, but their relationship hit the headlines when they both attended the Coachella festival.

On the other hand, that wasn’t the only thing that happened at the said concert, because the moment everyone was waiting for arrived. Bad Bunny was probably introduced to Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian as her boyfriend.

In the video, you can see how Kim said something to Bad Bunny, although it is not yet known what she would have said. Soon after, one of the minions of the Kardashian clan took the Puerto Rican’s hand and they left together.

Many Internet users speculate whether the time has come for the artist to become an official part of the Kardashian clan as Kendall’s boyfriend.