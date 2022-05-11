This was the wedding between Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Last weekend Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead celebrated their wedding unexpectedly. The couple married on Friday at their Los Angeles home in an intimate ceremony at their home. The two actors met in 2016 during the filming of Fargo and being married to other couples.

Actors McGregor and Winstead celebrated their love last weekend in a small ceremony at which, according to the magazine, People, only close friends and family attended. According to the aforementioned magazine, the wedding was enchanting and the highlight is the celebration menu that consisted of fresh seasonal foods purchased from local producers.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Other sources

The couple has always been very discreet about their relationship. And they have followed the same consistency when it comes to celebrating their love. Page Six announced that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were getting married just three days before the wedding. At that time, the American news portal reported that the couple’s decision came because they are more in love than ever.





read also

Drafting

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but engagement rumors surfaced in March when Winstead walked the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a restaurant in Los Angeles Third parties

A love born during the filming of ‘Fargo’

The actors met in 2016 while filming the popular FX series, Fargo. Although at that time both were married to their respective partners. In 2017, Winstead, 37, filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns.





read also

Gabriel Lermann

Later that year, McGregor, 51, also filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis after journalists caught the leads kissing in London. the actor of starwars He has four children together with Mavrakis: Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11. In addition, he also has a daughter with Winstead, Laurie, born last year.