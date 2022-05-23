This was the wedding menu between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy

Because one is not enough Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They said yes, in what they say is the third wedding of the lovebirds. The newlyweds spared no expense and decided to hold their millionaire wedding in Italyaccompanied by friends and loved ones, among which, of course, the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Mark Hoppus, bassist of Blink-182, among others.

For this great celebration, the largest of the kardashian 43 years old and Barker of 46, it would not be a wedding anyone and is that the couple married in the Castello Brown, a 16th century castle, located in the seaside town of Portofino on Italy’s north coast, just southeast of the city of Genoaa place that undoubtedly goes perfectly with the theme and the love story between these figures, who were initially friends.

For the most important moment of your life, kourtney kardashian She wanted to break all kinds of stereotypes, compared to her other two sisters, who would have previously married, dazzling with a stunning short white dress, accompanied by an extremely large veil with transparency and embroidered details of flowers and a virgin, who It stood out for being extremely large.

As expected, of course, the ceremony was completely different and the menu of the great celebration was not going to be the exception. According to information presented by the magazine People the menu was in charge of Ristorante Puny, which is characterized by presenting the traditional flavors of Italy. In it special menu of the couple was included in Italian vino, A delicious trophie pasta with pesto, but not just any type of pasta and it was made by hand, which gives it a unique touch.

To continue with this amazing feast accompanied him with sea ​​bass and coffee parfaits, Which gives us all the meaning in the world. In itself, this menu already makes us think about how romantic I can make this great event between the socialite and the member of Blink-182but it would not be enough and they decided decorate the menu with a heart, Could we have something more romantic than this? we believe not.

It is important to note that this wonderful celebration was held a week after getting married, legally in Santa Barbara, California, a wedding to which they were only accompanied by some family members and friends extremely close to the couple.