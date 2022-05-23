Entertainment

This was the wedding menu between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Because one is not enough Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They said yes, in what they say is the third wedding of the lovebirds. The newlyweds spared no expense and decided to hold their millionaire wedding in Italyaccompanied by friends and loved ones, among which, of course, the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Mark Hoppus, bassist of Blink-182, among others.

For this great celebration, the largest of the kardashian 43 years old and Barker of 46, it would not be a wedding anyone and is that the couple married in the Castello Brown, a 16th century castle, located in the seaside town of Portofino on Italy’s north coast, just southeast of the city of Genoaa place that undoubtedly goes perfectly with the theme and the love story between these figures, who were initially friends.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ellen DeGeneres ends a growth cycle

30 seconds ago

Derbez says that Televisa vetoed it and received an epic response

10 mins ago

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Madeline Brewer Believes Fans ‘Will See a Side of Janine’ They ‘Haven’t Seen Before’ in Season 5

11 mins ago

Megan Fox shows off tremendous cleavage at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button