This was the wedding of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood
The young woman married in 2016 with the film director Tom Ackerley
The link was totally secret and only 20 people were invited
margot robbie She became known in the summer of 2008 thanks to her portrayal of Donna Freedman in the Australian series neighbors. The truth is that the young woman’s life had not been especially easy and she had to fight hard to become one of the best-known faces in the acting world.
Margot Robbie met director Tom Ackerley in 2014
In spite of everything, Margot has extensive experience in the world of television and cinema behind her. Thus, during the recording of the film French Suitein 2014, met the film director Tom Ackerley, becoming his first celebrity partner. Both said ‘yes, I do’ two years later at an intimate wedding in Byon Bay.
A wedding celebrated in the strictest privacy
It was on her social networks where the actress announced the good news, since he had wanted to keep his commitment and his bond in the strictest privacy. There were few photos of the wedding that transcended, but it was known that just over twenty people participated in it.
The wedding menu was very different
The menu was also most special and was consisting of pizza, a huge barbecue and cereal for dessert. Also, they placed an impressive dance floor which was decorated with wild flowers. At that time live music was played and, in addition, a australian duo of which the actress is a big fan. Present at the link were Margot’s mother and three brothers and one of her sisters was a maid of honor.
She wore an Oscar de la Renta dress
Regarding her wedding dress, the Australian opted for a cream-colored design, with an impressive strapless neckline. In addition, she was also decorated with a lace frill and signed by Oscar de la Renta.
A wedding announcement that went viral
If something went viral, it was the way in which the couple announced that they had married. In the image, which she shared on her social networks, you can see the actress with an impressive ring and making a comb. And, in addition, it has been that ring that has a curious peculiarity. It turns out that Margot only wears it during the weekends, that is, when she is not on the set. That is why during the week we can see that the actress does not carry this very personal object, only because of the fear lose it or have it stolen.