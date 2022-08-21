This was the wild party of the Prime Minister of Finland, who was subjected to a drug test

Sanna Marin is one of the youngest leaders in the world, she is just 36 years old and since 2019 she has been the Prime Minister of Finland. Since her arrival in power, she has had to deal with different obstacles such as the covid-19 pandemic, as well as the attempt to join her country to NATO, but her behavior has her in the midst of controversy.

First, the president had been harshly criticized for a video released on social networks showing the minister celebrating in her apartment with several relatives after returning from her summer vacation. After the clip was released, thousands of people claimed that Marín was drugged.

“I was spending the night with my friends, partying, dancing and singing. I have not taken drugs or anything other than alcohol., declared the president after the rain of accusations in social networks. She shortly after she announced that she would submit to a drug test to clear up any doubts.

The results of said test will be announced the other week. The president, for her part, said that she had never used any type of drug in her life, while she criticized the people who leaked her videos. “I trust that people understand that leisure time and work time can be separated.”

🇫🇮 | URGENT: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had taken a drug test following a video released earlier this week showing her partying with friends.

pic.twitter.com/mUfOyL19oy — Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 19, 2022

But the problems for the young prime minister did not stop there, since without the first scandal having ended, another broke out. A new video of Sanna Marin in a nightclub in which the president is shown dancing intimately with male pop singer Olavi Uusivirta. Remembering that Marin is married and has a daughter.

The criticism of the prime minister’s parties has not been expected, since despite the fact that these images were taken on a Saturday night, she is technically still in office and at any time could be summoned to some state matter, and under the influence of alcohol, she would not be in a position to make important decisions.

Marin’s defense, for her part, is that she has never been called to an emergency meeting on a Saturday night and that in the event of a military threat, the Finnish security services would have detected in advance a build-up of troops in the border and they would have informed him immediately. Therefore, she says that she would have left the nightclub and gone to her desk, in said hypothetical case.

A day has passed since a video of the Prime Minister of Finland was leaked at a party that generated controversy due to her behavior… and now another has come out, in which Sanna Marin appears dancing very closely with a man in a nightclub 😐 pic.twitter.com/7TR9YxSxyc — Unlocked news (@NDesblockadas) August 19, 2022

Followers and officials close to the president also argue that Marin deserves a break from time to time, since she is still a human being, in addition to the fact that they consider that she has every right after having guided the country during the pandemic and defied Vladimir. Putin in seeking NATO membership.

Meanwhile, several testimonies from party attendees lit up the networks. One witness said that the Social Democratic politician was “clearly intoxicated”, and furthermore, “danced intimately with at least three different men”. She also “sat on the lap of two different men,” insisted the witness who was in a club in Helsinki with the president.

“She acted like a single 20-something. It was hard to believe that she was married, ”said the witness to the local media, Seiska, claiming that the prime minister was at the scene until at least 5:30 a.m. Despite all the videos about Marin’s party, he was seen in his office first thing the next day, only his voice a little hoarse.