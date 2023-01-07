This was what Selena Gomez said about the long-awaited album by Miley Cyrus

Getting engaged to get married is one of the dreams of many couples. Year after year many cross to the altar after the request and this situation is experienced by ordinary people like artists. However, many did not believe that Drake he was left with more than 40 engagement rings that he thought of delivering, but in the end he never did. She even made herself a necklace with all the diamonds.

The 36-year-old Canadian singer has not been in love once, but this has varied in ways that many do not imagine. Some of the relationships he had in the middle were with Nicki Minaj, Zoe Kravitz, Serena Williams, and even presumably with Rihanna.

Apparently, everything would not have ended there, since the singer of ‘In my feelings’ not only thought about asking for marriage once, but they were a total of 42 times! However, this never happened and today a luxurious diamond necklace was made with the pearls that these rings had.

The person in charge of making this a reality was Alex Moss, who revealed that the necklace has approximately 351.38 carats of precious stones that could once be in the hands of a loved one.

According to various US media estimates, each of the stones would cost around 20,000 dollars and the necklace with all of them would be valued at 7 million dollars.

“New piece titled “Previous Engagements” for all the times you thought about it but never did. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats of diamonds. To Alex Moss, New York and Drake,” Moss wrote on her Instagram account.