This way you will make your look look incredibly intense and spectacular.

to highlight the beauty of brown eyes, we must also know how to maximize them. So, just like we’ve done with blue eyes or green eyes, we must know what are the tones that make eyes of this color look spectacular. Because brown eyes can be incredibly hypnotic, whether they are pure brown, with a touch of honey, greenish brown and even with a reddish point. And they have the advantage that they combine with practically all shadows.

The shades that look incredibly good on brown eyes are the ocher, terracotta, chocolate or pinkish brown tones. All these shades greatly highlight the look and make the eyes look very favored.





Black eyeliners are also a safe bet, they make brown eyes look very intense and exotic, for something models like Kendall Jenner either Emily Ratajkowski They do not hesitate to enhance their brown eyes in this way.





–Tartelette Juicy Amazonian Clay Tarteprice 47.99 euros.

Tartelette Juicy Amazonian Clay Tarte





–Mini tattoo liner KVDprice 12.99 euros.





On the other hand, make-up artist Cristina Lobato tells us that brown eyes stand out a lot with “Earth tones, especially reddish ochres, as they enhance the green undertone that brown eyes usually have.” And it is that, not all browns are the same, that’s why greenish brown eyes They stand out especially with this type of shades, as well as with pink shadows that provide a romantic touch.





–Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Paletteprice 69.99 euros.

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Palette

Smoked in browns and moles





The smoked ones are great allies of brown eyes. They provide a lot of sophistication and at the same time intensify the look. The shades that best suit are brown, such as chocolate, coffee or those with a reddish point. They also feel great taupe shades.









–Easy Eye Palette Charlotte Darling Charlotte Tilburyprice 55.99 euros.

Easy Eye Palette Charlotte Darling Charlotte Tilbury





–Glam Palette Natasha Denonaprice 70.99 euros.

Glam Palette Natasha Denona

Green lightens the look





And if there is a color that we should not rule out, it is the green. We know that greens do not suit all eye colors, but in the case of browns, they are a great option. We just have to see the magic that the green shadows have done in the eyes of Lily Collins Y Hailey Beber.





They both have the brown eyes with green undertone, and thanks to the turquoise shadows her eyes have been clarified and enhanced. Make-up artist Cristina advises us “If you have warm skin, make up the water line with matte green tones or with a little shimmer.”





–Maybelline Color Show Mono 20 Beetleprice 9.95 euros.

Maybelline Color Show Mono 20 Beetle





–3INA The Eye Pencil with Applicator shade 202price 7.95 euros.

3INA The Eye Pencil with Applicator

Some of the links in this article are affiliates and can bring a benefit to Trendencias.

Photos | Gtres, @lilyjcollins, @ru_makeup, @hungvanngo, @inbeautmag, @haileybieber