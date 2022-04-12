This we know about Russia’s new general Alexander Dvornikov

Pentagon criticizes record of new Russian general in Ukraine 1:03

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general at the helm of his war in Ukraine.

Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named operations commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to two officials, one American and one European.

Dvornikov, 60, was the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, after Putin sent troops there in September 2015 to support the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Under Dvornikov’s leadership in Syria, from September 2015 to June 2016, Russian aircraft supported the Assad regime and its allies as they besieged rebel-held eastern Aleppo, bombing densely populated neighborhoods and causing significant civilian casualties. . The city fell to Syrian government forces in December 2016.

Between 2000 and 2003, Dvornikov participated in Russia’s long campaign of pacification in the North Caucasus, including the Second Chechen War, which left Chechnya’s regional capital, Grozny, in ruins.

Russian forces have used a similar heavy-handed approach in parts of Ukraine, attacking residential buildings in major cities and demolishing much of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The Kremlin awarded Dvornikov the title “Hero of the Russian Federation” in March 2016 for his services.

The appointment of a new commanding general to lead Russia’s war in Ukraine appears to be an effort to remedy another problem that has hampered Russian forces: a lack of coordination.