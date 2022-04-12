NewsWorld

This we know about Russia’s new general Alexander Dvornikov

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Pentagon criticizes record of new Russian general in Ukraine 1:03

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general at the helm of his war in Ukraine.

Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named operations commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to two officials, one American and one European.

General Alexander Dvornikov

Army General Alexander Dvornikov (center) is pictured in this file photo in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on January 18, 2021.
Credit: Vasily Deryugin/Kommersant/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Dvornikov, 60, was the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, after Putin sent troops there in September 2015 to support the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Under Dvornikov’s leadership in Syria, from September 2015 to June 2016, Russian aircraft supported the Assad regime and its allies as they besieged rebel-held eastern Aleppo, bombing densely populated neighborhoods and causing significant civilian casualties. . The city fell to Syrian government forces in December 2016.

Between 2000 and 2003, Dvornikov participated in Russia’s long campaign of pacification in the North Caucasus, including the Second Chechen War, which left Chechnya’s regional capital, Grozny, in ruins.

Russian forces have used a similar heavy-handed approach in parts of Ukraine, attacking residential buildings in major cities and demolishing much of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The Kremlin awarded Dvornikov the title “Hero of the Russian Federation” in March 2016 for his services.

The appointment of a new commanding general to lead Russia’s war in Ukraine appears to be an effort to remedy another problem that has hampered Russian forces: a lack of coordination.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

4 mins ago

Mariupol is in ruins and still under siege: why is it key?

8 mins ago

“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

16 mins ago

Putin: it is impossible-to-isolate-Russia-from-the-modern-world – Millennium Group

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button