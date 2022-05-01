This we know about the new movie by Kristen Stewart – The Financier

The new science fiction thriller Crimes of the Future It is the new project of the actress Kristen Stewart where she will be accompanied by Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydouxfor which the first trailer of just under a minute was released that promises to make your hair stand on end before its premiere next month within the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

With a screenplay by David Cronenberg (The fly Y cosmopolitan) -who will also lead on his return to feature films after eight years of not being in charge of one after Maps to the Stars- this preview shows a sound of repeating synthesizers: “It is time to stop looking. It’s time to stop talking. It’s time to listen.”

The details of ‘Crimes of the Future’

The film, which will premiere in June in the United StatesI know set in the near future in which humans are undergoing a series of new transformations and mutations to adapt to the new synthetic world environment.

Performance artist Saul Tenser (played by Mortensen) along with his partner Caprice (Seydoux) publicly shows the metamorphosis of its organs in avant-garde performances. Meanwhile, Timlin (Stewart), a researcher with the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, but also has to deal with a mysterious underground group who plans to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

The cast is completed by Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty and Denise Capezza. The production began in August 2021 in the city of Athens, Greecewith sets in places like the Iris Film Theatre, the Arcade of Anatolia and the port of Piraeus in the Attica region.