This we know from the explosion of the key bridge linking Crimea with Russia

(CNN) — A huge explosion on Saturday damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, causing parts of it to collapse.

The attack, which disrupted major transportation links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula, not only dealt a blow to Russia’s military effort in Ukraine, but also dealt a psychological blow to Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv.

Russia responded by launching a series of missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday.

What happened on the bridge?

The exact cause of the bridge explosion remains unclear. Russian officials said a fuel truck exploded, and two sections of the road junction leading to Crimea collapsed. A subsequent fire engulfed a train of fuel trucks on another part of the bridge.

Pictures from the Kerch Bridge showed that a portion of the vehicle and railway bridge roadway had fallen into the waters below. Flames could be seen burning from the railway cars above.

Why is it so important for Russia?

It is of enormous strategic and symbolic importance to Russia, which built the 19-kilometre bridge at a cost of some $3.7 billion after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. It was the physical expression of the president’s goal Russia, Vladimir Putin, to seize Ukraine and tie it to Russia forever. On the day it opened, he led a triumphal convoy over the bridge. Ukrainians criticize the bridge, the longest in Europe, which stands as a reminder of the Russian occupation.

It is a critical way to supply Crimea with both its daily needs and supplies for the Russian Army, as well as fuel and goods for civilians. In recent months, dozens of Russian military convoys have used the bridge, transporting vehicles, armor and fuel. If the Russian military’s use of the bridge is hampered, its supply lines to forces in southern Ukraine would become more tenuous, especially when combined with Ukrainian advances south into the Kherson region, al northern Crimea.

How has Russia explained the bridge explosion?

Russian authorities have claimed that the explosion was caused by a truck blowing up on the bridge road.

Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday that “a truck exploded on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the Taman Peninsula (the westbound lanes of the bridge), causing seven tanks to ignite. of fuel from a train traveling to the Crimean peninsula. As a result, two rails of the bridge partially collapsed.”

Crimea raised the terror threat level to yellow across much of the peninsula on Saturday after the blast. Putin described this Sunday the explosion of the bridge as a “terrorist attack” and said that the organizers and executors were the “Ukrainian special services”.

CNN cannot verify the Russian explanation for the explosion.

What has Ukraine said?

Ukrainian authorities have gloated over the bridge explosion, but have not claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion took place the day after Putin’s 70th birthday, and Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov posted a video of the burning bridge alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. president.” Others online compared the bridge attack to the April sinking of the Russian warship Moskva.

In a brief message on its official Twitter account, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reacted to the blast, saying: “The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge, two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea, have sunk. What’s next, Russians?”

Among the responses, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook: “Air Defense of the Russian Federation, are you sleeping?” alongside a video showing a section of the bridge road that had been completely destroyed.

What is the status of the bridge?

Major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula – including buses and trains – were temporarily suspended after the attack.

Russian officials said a limited amount of car traffic had resumed on undamaged sections of the bridge roads by Saturday night and rail services on the bridge tracks were resuming.

However, larger vehicles such as heavy trucks, vans and buses are still running ferries on Sunday, suggesting more limited service at least in the short term.

What has been Putin’s response?

On Monday, Russia responded by launching what appears to be the largest wave of missile and rocket attacks since Moscow’s opening salvo in the war.

In a televised address on Monday, the Russian president blamed Ukraine for the Kerch Bridge attack, describing it as an act of terrorism, and threatened more bombing if the attacks against Russia continued.

In retaliation, he said, Russia had carried out a massive attack with long-range weapons against Ukraine’s energy, military and communications infrastructure.

“In the event of a new act of terrorism on the territory of Russia, the Russian response will be harsh and will correspond to the level of threat to the Russian Federation, have no doubts,” Putin warned.

Several cities in Ukraine were attacked on Monday by Russia, which appears to have targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian government told residents to expect possible blackouts and disruptions to the water supply.

At least five people were killed in the capital Kyiv, where explosions during rush hour forced residents to seek underground shelters for the first time in months.

In the city of Zaporizhia, in the south-east of the country, more victims were recorded after a Russian missile attack destroyed an apartment block.

And in Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine that has hosted displaced people fleeing the front lines since the start of the war, a barrage of rockets left people dead and wounded, shaking any sense of relative safety.

Regional authorities in Lviv, Kharkiv and Mikolayv also reported attacks.

CNN’s Darya Tarasova and Eyad Turki contributed to this report.