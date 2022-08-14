This week arrive ‘Sandman’ and series of the Rolling Stones

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Ron Howard, a master of making headline-grabbing drama, tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a soccer team from Tham Luang Cave in the film “Thirteen Lives,” premiering on Prime Videos on Friday. Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen play the English divers who travel to Thailand to help in the impossible rescue mission. The film takes care to present a holistic picture of all the disparate components that came together to make the rescue a success, including help from elite Thai Navy forces, cave and water experts, and nearby farmers. As in “Apollo 13″ (“Apollo 13”), it doesn’t matter that we already know the ending: Howard offers a thrilling ride full of suspense.

— Rebecca Hall plays the single mother of a teenage girl whose busy life is turned upside down when a figure from her past, played by Tim Roth, returns in “Resurrection,” taking with her the “horrors of her past.” Writer-director Andrew Seman’s film made a splash at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be available to rent Friday from IFC. As with Hall’s haunting turn in “The Night House,” her performance in this diabolical psychological thriller promises to delve deeper into the viewer’s psyche.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— It’s been five years since Calvin Harris released his incredible “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”, and Vol. 2 finally arrives this week. You’ve probably already heard “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, part of a list of Amazing collaborations including 21 Savage, Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Halsey, Offset, 6lack, Justin Timberlake, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Pharrell , Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg. A trip to the disco era ahead of Friday’s release of “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is “Stay With Me,” with Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell teaming up.

— Rising country star Travis Denning has a six-song EP that showcases much of his style. “Might As Well Be Me” includes the sweet rocker “Buy a Girl a Drink”, the ballad “ella She ella ‘s On It” and the playful “Don’t Give a Truck”. Originally from Warner Robins, Georgia, Denning celebrated his first No. 1 single “After A Few” and turned heads with his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” He is currently touring with Dierks Bentley and will join Jake Owen on tour later this year.

— T Bone Burnett returns for the second installment of his project The Invisible Light, a fusion of trance, electronic, folk, tribal and global music. The first installment in the trilogy, “The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space,” was released in 2019, and “The Invisible Light: Spells” arrives this Friday. Burnett teamed up once again with Jay Bellerose and Keefus Ciancia. Singles from the nine-track album include the rare spoken word “Realities.com” and the captivating and moving “I’m Beginning a New Life”.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Straight from San Diego Comic-Con comes “The Sandman” (“Sandman”). Neil Gaiman, who wrote the critically acclaimed graphic novel series published by DC Comics, developed and is executive producing the 10-episode series that premieres Friday on Netflix. Tom Sturridge plays the title character, who is the control center of dreams for everyone until he is captured and imprisoned for a century and more. His mission: travel through worlds and time to repair damage. The extensive and eclectic cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Joely Richardson.

— The four-part documentary series “My Life as a Rolling Stone” takes an individual approach to the band members: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts. Each is the subject of an hour-long film drawing on new and archival interviews and previously unseen footage to create “intimate” portraits of the artists. They also trace how they came together to create timeless music. The chapter on Watts, who died in August 2021 at age 80, includes tributes from his peers and colleagues. The series debuts Sunday at 9pm New York (0100 GMT Monday) on the Epix channel with the Jagger story, and continues each Sunday with a new episode through August 28.

— Lynn Elber