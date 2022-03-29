This week Shiba will lose zeros! SHIB What is coming?

photo freepik.com

With Shiba Inu absolutely crushing last year, their keepers and social media followers are expecting some interesting move. In fact, some even believe it could be worth a dollar. But how far can a Shiba Inu go to that value really… Probably, though it takes multiple catalysts to propel Shiba Inu from microscopic fractions of a penny to parity with the US dollar.

For starters, the public launch of the layer 2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, should happen sooner rather than later and run smoothly. The purpose of Shibarium is to reduce transaction fees involving Shiba Inu tokens. Reducing fees will not only make Shiba Inu a more attractive payment option for merchants, it is also the key step in boosting blockchain-based gaming. Shibarium is currently being tested privately.

The next core catalyst is the development and launch of NFTs. Although we have already witnessed a handful of blockchain-based games generating significant revenue, Shiba Inu cannot release games until Shibarium can be trusted to substantially reduce transaction fees. Once Shibarium is publicly launched, the NFT markets can flourish.

Shiba Inu has quoted about 14,668,073,757 dollars in the last 24 hours, and that’s not all… Speaking of its volume, the prices that we will refer to will be about 1,063,338,352 dollars.

The price of the cryptocurrency to be analyzed is now at $0.00002671, a very high price compared to what was recently seen. Those that raise Shiba are the rises of 8% in one day and 17.5% in the last week.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency real time chart in a one day time frame

To add to this point, the metaverse’s own version of the Shiba Inu must be a hit. The metaverse is seen as the next iteration of the Internet, allowing connected users to interact with each other and their environment in 3D virtual worlds. The developers recently announced their intention to sell digital lands, known as Shiba Lands, in the Shiba Inu version of the metaverse itself. Once again, all of this depends on the reduction of transaction fees.

Finally, there would have to be a cryptocurrency burn. When Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sent over 410 billion Shiba Inu to a dead blockchain address, he wiped out roughly 41% of the circulating Shiba Inu supply. Large amounts of coins will need to be taken out of circulation over the next four years for the Shiba Inu to really have upward momentum