This week there will be 2 forks in Ethereum to advance the merger

Two new forks (or forks, in English) in the Ethereum ecosystem will be given during this week. The objective is to carry out tests that allow polishing details for the merger (“The Merge”), a stage in which the current version of the network will join version 2.0.

one of the forks is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 19, and the other for Saturday, April 23. The first will occur on the Goerli testnet, while the second will be on the Ethereum mainnet.

As discussed at the last virtual meeting of programmers of the Ethereum Foundation that took place so far, on April 15, the objective of these tests is to detect possible failures in the network. It seeks to eliminate everything that could compromise operability once the merger is implemented.

Both branches are of the type shadow fork (or shadow fork). The first test of this style on the main network was executed last Monday, April 11, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

On the other hand, the Goerli fork, scheduled for tomorrow, will be the fourth to be carried out on this testnet. The goal is to test the stability of the proof of work (PoW) once the merger with the network using proof of stake (PoS) occurs.

An shadow fork makes a copy of the original network. It achieves this by using its nodes, in order to evaluate its behavior without compromising it. The lifetime of a shadow fork it is brief. It exists to test something specific and then disappears, which is why several of these forks are made.

Such tests have also been conducted on Kiln, a testnet launched for the merger. However, the goal of the developers is to start migrating the different networks towards the fusionin order to synchronize the objectives of the final arrival of Ethereum 2.0, as discussed at the meeting.

Ethereum developers have commented that the behavior of the clients (software for nodes) has progressed as expected, except in the case of Besu, which showed bugs synchronization with the Kiln network. Since these are testnet bugs, this does not pose any danger to user funds on the Ethereum mainnet.

The struggle to define the date of the arrival of the merger

The Ethereum Foundation, until a few days ago, reported that the merger would take place in the middle of the year. Source: Ethereum Foundation.

Much was speculated about the arrival of the merger in Ethereum. The Ethereum Foundation portal itself, one of the main organizations behind the development of this network, published that the merger would arrive by mid-2022 (which has already changed). However, everything indicates that it will be delayed again.

However, April 29 will be a key date in which the arrival of the Ethereum merger will possibly be defined. This is so since, in the meeting scheduled for that day, one of the objectives is to define the roadmap (road map) Y the date of the release of the difficulty bomb will be included therewhich had already been postponed since last December, and whose update is intended to launch the merger.

While waiting for the meeting on April 29 to define the date of the merger, the Ethereum Foundation website shows that it will arrive between the third or fourth quarter of 2022. Source: Ethereum Foundation.

The difficulty bomb is an algorithm that will greatly reduce the rewards per block mined within Ethereum with PoW, thus beginning its transition to PoS.

The forks that will be released this week, as expected, will allow defining the current state of the ecosystem, so that, in a few days, a clear date for the merger can be set.