Start today diet for lose weight with this diet weekly which sheds extra pounds and gives energy. – about 3kg in just 7 days!

This weight loss diet takes up the principles of the typical diet of the Mediterranean basin. Followed by our ancestors, it integrates them with those of chrononutrition. Which teaches you to eat foods at the time of day the body metabolizes them better.

MONDAY / 1st DAY

– ON AWAKENING: a large glass of water at room temperature or lukewarm with a few drops of lemon.

– BREAKFAST 1 seasonal fruit + tea / herbal tea / coffee + 1 teaspoon of organic honey + wholemeal / rye bread or 2 rusks with jam / honey or porridge. Savory alternative: wholemeal / rye bread + bresaola / roast turkey / smoked salmon, no more than three times a week because they are richer in salt

– MORNING SNACK (ABOUT 10 AM) 2 small seasonal fruits (e.g. apricot, plum) + 10 grams of dried fruit (e.g. 1 walnut, 2 hazelnuts)



– LUNCH: Grilled aubergines / courgettes + quinoa with vegetables and hazelnuts (or wholemeal pasta or other grains with vegetables)

– AFTERNOON SNACK (ABOUT 4.30 pm) 1 large seasonal fruit (eg peach) or a jar of yogurt skyr

– DINNER: mixed seasonal boiled vegetables + 1 slice of turkey + 1 egg.

______

– CONDIMENTS iodized salt, lemon juice, aromatic herbs and spices, extra virgin olive oil (1 teaspoon per meal)

– DURING THE DAY detox waters

