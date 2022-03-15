This week’s 11 best deals: PS5, dishwashers and air conditioners

It’s going to be almost a year and a half since the PS5 launched, but there’s no point: it’s still expensive and hard to find. Stock is depleting fast — shipments remain shaky, as does production of electronic components — and the price, until now, has remained high. But a light of hope for gamers opens these days, with some discounts in its unattainable value. In Linio we find the version with a disc reader at 16% less —its lowest historical price—, yes, paying with a CMR card. Regular price: $949,990.

Portable air conditioners, without being the best alternative on the market to air-condition the house —that would be installing a built-in system—, are a very good option. Especially with this very low price, since they manage to lower or raise the temperature of the space without spending too much light and polluting the environment at all. This Kendal model is ideal for a large room, such as a living room or a master bedroom. Regular price: $329,990.

Very popular in the United States, the Skullcandy headphones stand out for their versatile design, capable of pleasing gamers, kpopers, skaters or teenagers of almost any style, to which they add a reliable sound, its powerful battery —30 hours of duration— and a very good durability. Today they lower their least attainable price to a very interesting one. Regular price: $99,990.

One of the best games of the last five years—it’s the fastest-selling superhero title in history, as well as being unanimously loved by critics—is still going strong, even more so with this irresistible discount. A video game that will also work for the PS5. Regular price: $41,690.

850 watts of power has this Electrolux drag vacuum cleaner, whose drum supports up to 20 liters. Capable of sucking up dust and water, it also has a blowing mode, especially for removing dirt from difficult corners, moving larger debris or even inflating mattresses or balls. Apparently it emits a lot of noise, but it is compensated by its long cable of 7.7 meters. Regular price: $99,990.

Is it worth reading books from a screen? For some readers yes, since it reduces costs, space and weight, in addition to facilitating annotation, underlining and interaction with what is read. The device we recommend to do this is the Kindle Paperwhite, the intermediate version of Amazon’s reader, resistant to water and dust, with a 300 dpi digital ink screen, one of the best resolutions on the market. Regular price: $129,990.

Hardly anyone spends too much money or time on the kettle: anything that’s on sale and not awful will do the trick. But being a product that is used daily —and more than once a day— it is not bad to put a little more effort into your choice. We suggest this Somela model, sober in design, with a two-liter capacity and very quick to boil, according to its users in Falabella. Regular price: $21,990.

The dishwasher is finally becoming an affordable product for more budgets, even cheaper than cell phones and clothes washers, much cheaper than refrigerators and televisions. This FDV is small, with eight washing programs and also capacity for 8 cutlery. Precise for a family of 3 or 4 people. Regular price: $279,990.

Those looking for a simple but reliable notebook, basic but reliable, will find a good companion in this Lenovo Ideapad. You don’t have to demand much from it —don’t try it with demanding video games or heavy design programs—, but to study, work on the internet or watch the odd movie it won’t fail. And at this price, you won’t find anything better. Regular price: $329,990.

This Oster blender meets all the requirements of a reliable and durable model: tempered glass jar, motor over 500 w, stainless steel blades and capacity for more than one liter. It also has a one-year warranty and a special function to grind ice. For sporadic use at home, there will hardly be a better model at such a low value. Regular price: $39,990.

Sound bars are today the most convenient option to improve the acoustic experience of your TV. They are increasingly cheaper, there are for all tastes and complexities, and some —like this LG— satisfy several demands in one piece. With a built-in subwoofer, this soundbar achieves precise surround sound with just a couple of cables and little space. Previous price: $109,990.

*The prices of the products in this article are current as of March 14, 2022. Values ​​and their availability may change.