this week’s events and how to trade By Investing.com

Investing.com – A very important one on the financial markets is expected, with several appointments that could decide the share price, and more, in the coming months. In the new Investing.com column “Markets and Strategies“, which will be released every Monday, we have collected the main events to follow this week with the best operational strategies on the different asset classes to consider for their portfolios:

The consumer price index, which will be released Wednesday at 14:30 CET, could accelerate to an annual rate of 7% with the core rate at 5.4%. Numbers of this magnitude, combined with an environment of near-peak employment, could lend credence to market forecasts for four Fed interest rate hikes in 2022.

US Earnings Season Kicks Off This Week With JPMorgan (NYSE :), Citigroup Inc (NYSE 🙂 and Wells Fargo (NYSE 🙂 which will open the dance on Friday. Company earnings are expected to rise 22.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

(NYSE 🙂 on rates and the minutes of the Fomc have increased the volatility on the various financial markets, with T-bonds in the 1.8% area. “The sentiment has turned negative,” Jack Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, told Reuters. “Right now, the market is nervous and in the mood to sell at the first hint of bad news.”

