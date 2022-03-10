This week’s top 10 deals: Bluetooth headsets, smartphones and notebooks

We recently explained what these devices are about, a kind of missing link between analog equipment and wireless headphones. The grace is that they allow you to connect your modern Bluetooth headphones to a device that does not have this technology, such as a TV or a music system. This model is from Twelve South, a brand specializing in accessories for Apple products. Regular price: $29,990.

If whole grain coffee is a thousand times better than instant coffee, freshly ground coffee is also far superior to coffee that has been ground in a bag for several days. No matter how hermetic it is, the coffee loses a good part of its flavors and smells in the minutes following grinding. To get the most out of your grains, the ideal is to grind them just before preparing them, better if everything is done by the same machine like this Cuisinart, which is an excellent value. Previous price: $119,990.

Just a few days ago we reviewed one of the star speakers from House of Marley, the audio brand built by Bob’s heirs. An elegant piece of equipment with a good sound, as these wireless on-ear headphones seem to be, which have up to 40 hours of battery life and a distinctive design. Regular price: $149,990.

The Chinese brand wastes no time and quickly expands to new technological horizons. Its line of notebooks has been around for a couple of years with very good references and reception. This is the case of the Matebook X Pro, a high-performance computer, with a sober design and powerful components designed for higher demands. Previous price: $1,699,990.

Sound bars are today the easiest way to bring the listening experience of a movie theater to your own home. They are not cheap – at least not the good ones – but they will completely change the way you watch movies or any other content. This Bose model does not come with a separate subwoofer – it is inserted in the speaker – but it is not that it is missed too much. Regular price: $299,990.

Addicted to selfies? This model, as our columnist Alejandro Alaluf reviewed, delivers top quality photos, which have nothing to envy to a high-end smartphone, but at the value of an average cell phone. The inside is not bad either: 8GB of RAM, 128 of storage and a brilliant AMOLED screen. Previous price: $449,990.

For those looking for wireless headphones that are reliable but not priceless, cheap but not disposable, this Philips model should do the trick: padded, lightweight, punchy bass, and plenty of crisp sound. And at a more than attractive price. Previous price: $39,990.

“One of the most vibrant screens on the market,” said Alaluf when he tested this computer, giving it full marks in his review. It wasn’t the same model — that one was an inch taller and with better specs — but the gist is the same: a compelling monitor, a lightweight body, and flawless performance. Regular price: $679,990.

Choosing a dishwasher is less complicated than it seems. You just have to have space near the dishwasher, since the installation can be done by a trained technician without major difficulties. This FDV model is for 14 covers —that is, for a family of 5 or 6 people— but it is at the price of a much smaller one. Previous price: $399,990.

The immersion blender, or processor (or blender), is for some expert cooks much more useful than a juicer. This one from Cuisinart, which is cordless, is even more convenient. Who has not happened to want to beat or grind something and the cable is not enough? Here that problem is over. And at a third of its normal value. Regular price: $89,990.

*The prices of the products in this article are updated as of March 8, 2022. Values ​​and their availability may change.