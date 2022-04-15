this week’s top releases

Like every week, the streaming platforms will incorporate premieres to their catalogs for the tastes of all users. It is that of April 18 to 24subscription services will release documentary-style Earth Day specials, revamp classics like Better Call Saul or they will add tanks like Tenet Y Venom. Check out the full list below what’s coming to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Disney+, StarzPlay and Acorn TV so you don’t miss out on anything.

+ Premieres on Netflix of the week

– Better Call Saul (Season 6, Part 1) | Series

Release date: April 19th

Plot: This Emmy-winning series returns for its sixth season. Whatever happens next, it’s not going to happen the way you think.

– Russian Doll (Season 2) | Series

Release date: April 20th

Plot: After enduring the stormiest night of their lives over and over again, Nadia and Alan fall into another surprising existential adventure.

– Let yourself go | Movie

Release date: April 22

Plot: The summer before college, scholar Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who helps her experience carefree teenage life.

+ Premieres in Prime Video of the week

– Criminal Game | Movie

Release date: April 22

Plot: It tells the story of a cunning con man who hides in a small town police station to escape from a serial killer. However, the hitman finds him, and in the midst of their battle, a rookie cop gets caught between the two.

– Respect | Movie

Release date: April 24 (in Spain)

Plot: It is the amazing true story of Aretha Franklin, a music icon, in search of her own voice, from her childhood as a singer in her father’s church to achieving international fame.

+ Premieres on HBO Max of the week

– The Flight Attendant (Season 2) | Series

Release date: April, the 21st

Plot: Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue.

– Tenet | Movie

Release date: April 23rd

Plot: Armed with a single word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the world, the protagonist travels through the dark world of international espionage on a mission that will go beyond real time.

– Venom: Let There be Carnage | Movie

Release date: April 23rd

Plot: Eddie Brock tries to relaunch his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes from prison after a botched execution.

+ Premieres in Star + of the week

– Death on the Nile | Movie

Release date: April 20th

Plot: Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat in Egypt turns into a terrifying hunt for a murderer, while the idyllic honeymoon of a perfect couple becomes darker. tragically interrupted. Set against an epic landscape of expansive desert views and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this tale of unbridled passion and jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough unexpected twists to leave audiences unsettled and baffled until the shocking denouement. .

– New Amsterdam (Season 4) | Series

Release date: April 20th

Plot: Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses look more optimistically to the future after a turbulent year of sacrifice and hardship that pushed them over the edge. Max finally follows his heart and acknowledges his feelings for Dr. Helen Sharpe, with whom he begins a new relationship, as he continues his idealistic mission to heal a sick public health system. But with the arrival of Dr. Veronica Fuentes at the hospital, Max, Helen and the rest of the staff face a new obstacle, as Veronica’s new implementations threaten to destroy their dreams.

+ Premieres on Disney + of the week

– Polar Bear | Movie

Release date: April 22

Plot: It tells the story of a mother bear who uses her own childhood memories to overcome the adversities of today’s increasingly challenging world of polar bears. Polar Bear, in its original English version, is narrated by Catherine Keener, a two-time Oscar nominee; the direction of Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson; and the production of Fothergill, Wilson and Roy Conli.

– My Big Little Farm: The Return | documentary series

Release date: April 22

Plot: It is based on the award-winning 2018 documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who left their urban life in Los Angeles to live on an unproductive farm and grow food, in harmony with nature, in Ventura County. The series follows the tireless ten-year journey of these farmers, in which they transformed the place into a magical productive farm and a biodiverse ecosystem full of challenges and celebrations of life, documenting the entire process.

+ Premieres in StarzPlay of the week

– Gaslit | Series

Release date: April 24

Plot: It is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A great personality and a woman who never stays quiet.

– A Simple Favor | Movie

Release date: April 24

Plot: A Small Favor centers on Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a mother vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her best friend Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) from the small town they live in.

+ Acorn TV Premieres of the Week

– All Creatures Great and Small (Season 2) | Series

Release date: April, the 21st

Plot: In this series we follow the recent veterinary graduate James (Nicholas Ralph), who becomes an assistant to the eccentric Dr. Farnon (Samuel West), James will have to learn about the difficulties of treating animals and owners alike. In season two, our young vet is increasingly forced to make a choice: Should he stay true to his family or follow his heart?

– Agatha Raisin (Season 4, new episodes) | Series

Release date: April, the 21st

Plot: Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) is back as fashionable detective Agatha Raisin in this comical mystery series based on the novels by MC Beaton. In the fourth season, Agatha is hired to protect a woman from the Ghosts of Christmas Past of her; Also, Agatha becomes a prime suspect in the murder of a guest at a seaside hotel, investigates an unusual death at a jam festival, and attempts to clear James’ (Jamie Glover) name in a highly personal homicide case.