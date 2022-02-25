This WhatsApp Bot returns a sticker if you send a photo

Are you ready to see the best thing that ever happened to WhatsApp? The possibility of creating bots like the ones on Telegram has opened the doors to very interesting functions in the messaging app. Today we are going to show you the most interesting function that you have in WhatsApp if you use Stickers in your day to day. A user has created a whatsapp bots that turns any photo you send into a Sticker. At the moment and with dozens of possibilities!

Create a sticker by sending a photo to this Bot

Now you can forget about the applications to create stickers that are for Android or IOS. If what you want is to create a Sticker from a photo in your gallery, now everything is easier. You just have to add the number «+54 92233471692» to your contact list and give it the name you want.

If you go to WhatsApp and search for it, it will appear as one more contact. The magic comes when you send him the following message «!stickers«. It will send you a list of different automatic actions what you can do. The list goes from turn a photo into a sticker up to turn text on a sticker or videos in an animated sticker.

Simply select a photo from your gallery and send it with the command you prefer. If it is a photograph, the most normal thing is to send it with «!S«. A second later this bot will send you the sticker so you can use it.

We have tried it several times and works perfectly. It’s an amazing tool if you like WhatsApp stickers but you are lazy to create them with apps or from the computer.

Take a look at the list of possibilities, add the whatsapp bot and start enjoying the creation of stickers simplest and fastest of the moment.