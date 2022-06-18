This will be Ana de Armas turned into Marilyn Monroe in the movie ‘Blonde’ | Culture

After making the leap to Hollywood a few years ago, Ana de Armas begins her career for the Oscar. At 34 years old, the Cuban-Spanish actress will be in charge of giving life to Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Netflix movie that will hit the platform on September 23 of this year. The film will be based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which combines elements of fiction with detailed episodes of the life of the actress throughout its 700 pages. The adaptation will be in charge of the filmmaker Andrew Dominik, director of The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford (2007) and some chapters of mindhunterthe Netflix series.

More information

The project has been underway for 12 years, and before the final choice of Ana de Armas, actresses like Jessica Chastain or Naomi Watts were considered for the role. The film was expected to screen at the Cannes, Toronto and Venice festivals. Even Thierry Fremaux, director of the French festival, declared that he had proposed to Netflix to screen the film out of competition, but the platform refused.

Ana de Armas, at a moment in ‘Blonde’, compared to Marilyn Monroe.

Financed by Brad Pitt’s independent production company, Plan B Entertainment, the company hopes that it will be its big bet for the next Oscars event, as well as the consecration of Ana de Armas in the North American film industry. After gaining recognition in Spain with productions such as The intership (2007-2010) or Hispania, the legend (2010-2012), the interpreter left for Los Angeles. Since then she has worked in productions such as blade runner 2049 (2017), no time to die (2021) either daggers in the back (2019), With which she got a nomination for the Golden Globes for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The book on which the film is based, published in 2000, was a bestseller and very well received by critics. Author Joyce Carol Oates, 84, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and best book of the year in the United States. She herself stated that she believes this is one of the two books she will be remembered for—the other being They (1969)—. Blonde It was already adapted to the screens a year after being published, for a television miniseries. The one in charge then of interpreting the iconic actress was Poppy Montgomery.