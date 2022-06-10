This will be Angelina Jolie’s next film as a director – La Cosa Cine

Angelina Jolie Y Salma Hayek share credits again, after having worked together in The eternal of Marvel Studios. In this project, the Mexican will be the protagonist of the story, while Jolie will sit in the director’s chair. The cast will also be headed by Demian Bichir.

Without Blood It is based on the internationally best-selling novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco. It is expected to explore “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing” as the story will unfold after an unidentified conflict on a farm deep in the Italian countryside.

Production is currently underway in southern Italy and Rome. This marks her fifth directing effort for Jolie as part of her three-year deal with Fremantle. It is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures Y From Maio Entertainment.

Source: Variety.

