This will be Fast and Furious 10. A character returns and famous actors arrive

Fast and Furious X is already announced and with it the end of the saga.

Just over a month after the premiere of fast and furious 9 There is already talk of what will be the story of the last and tenth part.

It is a fact that the famous saga of Fast and furiouss will come to an end in its tenth part and it would be released in two moments in 2023. History fans are hunting for details of this epilogue, now that it is in full shooting.

These tasks take place in Italy where the director, Louis Leterrier, recently took on this role.

The bad guys and the good guys Fast and furious

There is talk of a cast in which they would be Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, TYrese Gibon, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang Y Rita Moreno. Charlize Theron will return to villainy and his partner in misdeeds would be Jason Momoa. The big news would be the return of actress Helen Mirren, who would once again put herself in the shoes of the iconic Queenie.

This began to be speculated because netizens have shared an image in which you see Mirren recording with Vin Diesel at Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. The two actors are embracing and then Mirren caresses Diesel’s cheek.

The first appearance of the actress in the story occurred in part 8 and it seems that the character of Diesel will need your help again.

Fast and furious, story that made world famous PPaul Walker, It is the most successful saga in the history of cinema and it is expected that the first part of the outcome will be released on May 23 of next year.

The last one alone raised close to 170 million dollars and became one of the highest grossing in post-pandemic times.