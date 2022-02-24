This will be Scarlett Johansson’s beauty signature

Last July the specialized portal WWD Exclusively previewed the new Scarlett Johansson project. The actress had allied herself with Najafi Companies to launch her own beauty firm during this 2022. A business step with which the protagonist of black widow He joined the long list of celebrities who can boast of having their own cosmetic products, such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams or Selena Gomez.

After several months without knowing anything about the project, it has finally been revealed when it will go on sale and its name. Scarlett herself has been in charge of informing her followers how she has baptized the first skin care product firm that she has created together with her friend Kate Foster, her businesswoman.





The Outset has been the name chosen by the founders for this project in which they express their passion for the world of beauty. Scarlett and Kate have been working for this company for nearly two years. “When Scarlett shared her vision of a reliable everyday skin method that’s clean, elevated and as simple as slipping on her favorite white t-shirt, I was hooked,” said Foster.





At the moment it is only known that the cosmetic products will go on sale next Tuesday, March 1, but it is unknown how many items will be launched and if they will be only to treat the skin of the face or there will also be body products. What is clear with Foster’s statement is that The Outset will have products designed to be included in both morning and night routines and that they will be very easy to use.

“At The Outset, we believe in the power of a fresh start. No matter where you are on your skincare journey, today could be THE START for you,” reads the brand’s official Instagram, which It already has more than 49,100 followers.

No matter where you are on your skin care journey, today can be the start for you.”







The Outset





Several images of Scarlett herself and of different men and women who pose before the camera with very natural skin have also been published on the social network, which perfectly reflects that “embrace simplicity” that is part of the philosophy of the brand.





“Ever since I was a child I have been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty. My mother has instilled in me a passion for personal care since my adolescence, ”said Johansson when the new project of hers was known. In her statement, the artist also made it clear that creating her brand had been part of her plans for a long time. “Several years ago I took a step back from my beauty deals in order to create something true to myself. The result is a clean and accessible approach to beauty,” she noted.