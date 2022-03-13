This will be some of the pieces in the collection of Iris Apfel and H&M | Lifestyle

This Friday, March 11, the South by Southwest festival kicked off in Austin, Texas, and the film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, starring Michelle Yeoh, and in which Jamie Lee Curtis also acts, was the film chosen for the screening inaugural.

In the film, which hits theaters in late March, Lee Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdra, a bureaucrat who turns out to be a villain. The actress offered an interview to Entertainment Weekly magazine, in which she spoke about this character. This statement made her the author of the phrase of the week of Smart Girl:

“I wanted to be honest with this woman (…) And my instruction to everyone was: I do not want anything to be hidden. I have been sinking my stomach since I was 11 years old, when you start to be aware of children and bodies, and jeans are super tight. Very specifically I decided to give up and release every muscle I had that I used to tighten to hide reality. That was my goal.”

The actress made reference to the beauty industry, which makes a lot of money in its efforts to “hide things”. She explains that from concealers, body shapers, fillers, cosmetic procedures, clothing, accessories, and hair products, this industry is dedicated to “hiding the reality of who we are.”

The Halloween star took to her Instagram to repeat the words she said, insisting, “I’ve never felt better creatively and physically.”

Stop stuffing your belly and letting go of the pressures that exist on our physique, doesn’t sound bad, Jamie Lee…

What cool things are happening in the world of fashion

This week saw previews of the collaboration between Iris Apfel and H&M, which revisits the edgy and playful style of Instagram’s favorite ‘It girl’.

It will be on April 14 when Apfel’s extravaganza arrives at H&M’s physical and online stores in the United States, as announced by the brand in September last year, as part of the fashionista’s 100th birthday.

The collection, which will be made up of jewellery, dresses, jackets, outfits and shoes, in which bright colours, striking prints and spectacular fabrics stand out, has been defined as ‘playfully over-the-top’.

According to the brand, all clothing and accessories will be designed for all ages and sizes. And, the best part: the pieces have been made with recycled materials or that were “sustainably obtained”.

Sleeveless velvet bodysuit

Price: $88.00

skims.jpg

Transparent mesh piece, with velvet details, made of polyester, nylon and elastane. It features a high scoop neckline, is sleeveless, and has a thong bottom to eliminate lines through clothing at the back. Bling bling lovers will celebrate the brilliance of this garment.

The editor opines: Several things should be highlighted: velvet is part of the trends for this 2022, so are nude/earth colors and, as if this were not enough, Skims has good news: buyers in Southern California can do their shopping at online and receive your products two hours after ordering. Point for Kim.

The only problem that could exist is that this new delivery service will cost $10, which is added to the price of the order. If the initiative works, it could be expanded to other US cities.

Velvet bodysuit. Price: $88

Long-lasting liquid lipstick

Price: $24.00

GLOSS.png

A lightweight, long-wearing liquid lipstick that offers full coverage and a matte finish. It is vegan and cruelty free. It comes in a recyclable packaging.

The editor opines: The No doubt frontwoman joined the list of celebrities launching her own makeup line and boy did I love it. The collection, called GXVE by Gwen Stefani, consists of eight products, including eye shadows and liners, eyebrow pencils and even a facial oil. But, the lipsticks. What genius! Why? Because they are that intense red that falls in love.

The favorite was the liquid lipstick, which leaves a matte finish. The best? It truly is indelible, just apply two coats and you’re good to go.

I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick. Price: $24.00

Olivia Wilde Cashmere Sweater

At auction. Current Offer: $305.00

olivia.jpg

La Petite sweater with multicolored stripes, made with 100% cashmere. It fits the torso and reaches the height of the hip.

The editor opines: Since March 8, International Women’s Day, Olivia Wilde, Nicole Richie, Carey Mulligan, Lily Aldrige and other celebrities have donated their La Ligne sweaters for auction. The goal is that all profits go to The Lower East Side Girls Club, an organization based in New York, and that fulfills the task of channeling the curiosity and creative energy of young people.

Wilde’s sweater started the bidding at $27.50, but has been increased by $5, and at this time the minimum bid amount allowed is $305.

The auction will remain open until March 13.

Olivia Wilde La Petite Sweater

‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’

Monthly: $9.99

andy warhol.jpg

Series that delves into the life of the artist from his diaries, published after his death (his death was in 1987 and Anagrama editorial published the texts in 1989). The production is divided into six parts and is directed by Andrew Rossi (‘The Gospel according to André’, 2017) and was produced by Ryan Murphy. This document seeks to reaffirm one of the most famous phrases of the founder of Pop Art: “The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that does.”

The editor opines: How to learn more about who dared to turn art into a painting starring Campbell’s soup cans? And do it from his own voice? Of course it sounds interesting, and it always turns out that we know the artist from his work or from what is said about him, but his life is rarely studied from his own perspective. In ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’, we will discover that “the genius” had an unhappy childhood and we will delve deeper into his relationship with the painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, and the crazy evenings that were organized in his studio, in New York.

You can even hear Warhol’s own words, thanks to artificial intelligence.

‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’

Plain swimsuit Gienah

Price: $135.00

swim.jpg

One-piece, orange, with tight fabric on the chest and decorative detail on the bra. It is made of polyamide and elastane.

The editor opines: This Sunday, March 13, begins summer time in the United States and I don’t think it takes more to start putting together our vacation kit. The first thing, obviously, is the swimsuit. I loved this brand ever since I tried on a purple one, with which I went to the Mexican Caribbean. The fabric is thick enough that nothing is see-through, and the designs have cuts that always make you feel comfortable, whether you’re walking on the beach or taking a dip in the pool. I recommend 100%.

