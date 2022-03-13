This will be some of the pieces in the collection of Iris Apfel and H&M | Lifestyle

Several things should be highlighted: velvet is part of the trends for this 2022, so are nude/earth colors and, as if this were not enough, Skims has good news: buyers in Southern California can do their shopping at online and receive your products two hours after ordering. Point for Kim.

The only problem that could exist is that this new delivery service will cost $10, which is added to the price of the order. If the initiative works, it could be expanded to other US cities.