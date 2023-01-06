This will be the agenda of Biden and Trudeau in Mexico – El Financiero

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard unveiled the schedule which have Joe Biden Y Justin Trudeau in Mexico during the North American Leaders Summit to be held in CDMX between January 9 and 11.

During the morning press conference, the official pointed out that both leaders will arrive in the country on Monday, January 9 to address issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as climate change Y environmentcompetitiveness, migrationdeveloping, Health Y safety.

Biden and Trudeau’s agenda in Mexico

Monday

The President of the United States, Joe Biden will arrive in Mexico on Monday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Mexico on Monday, January 9 at 2:30 p.m.

AMLO and Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will receive Joe Biden and his wife around 4:00 p.m. at the National Palace.

López Obrador and Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting (Mexico and the US), which will conclude at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Joe Biden and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace around 6:00 p.m.

AMLO, Biden and Trudeau and their wives will attend a trilateral dinner. Dinner is scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace at the edge of 11:30 in the morning. A reception ceremony will be held and the North American Trilateral Summit will begin.

The leaders and their delegations will have a working lunch.

There will be a trilateral meeting, which will conclude at the edge of 3:00 p.m.

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will leave the National Palace at 4:00 p.m. The US president leaves Mexico after said meeting and returns to the US.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 10, Justin Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace at the edge of 10:30 in the morning.

AMLO and Trudeau will hold a private greeting.

After 11:15 a.m., the bilateral meeting between Mexico and Canada will take place.

López Obrador and Justin Trudeau will hold a press conference.

Justin Trudeau will leave the National Palace at 1:00 p.m.

Despite this work agenda, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not rule out holding morning conferences on those days; however, he said that he will confirm whether or not they will take place tomorrow.