This will be the agenda of Biden and Trudeau in Mexico – El Financiero

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard unveiled the schedule which have Joe Biden Y Justin Trudeau in Mexico during the North American Leaders Summit to be held in CDMX between January 9 and 11.

During the morning press conference, the official pointed out that both leaders will arrive in the country on Monday, January 9 to address issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as climate change Y environmentcompetitiveness, migrationdeveloping, Health Y safety.

Biden and Trudeau’s agenda in Mexico

Monday

  • The President of the United States, Joe Biden will arrive in Mexico on Monday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Mexico on Monday, January 9 at 2:30 p.m.
  • AMLO and Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will receive Joe Biden and his wife around 4:00 p.m. at the National Palace.
  • López Obrador and Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting (Mexico and the US), which will conclude at approximately 6:00 p.m.
  • Joe Biden and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace around 6:00 p.m.
  • AMLO, Biden and Trudeau and their wives will attend a trilateral dinner. Dinner is scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace at the edge of 11:30 in the morning. A reception ceremony will be held and the North American Trilateral Summit will begin.
  • The leaders and their delegations will have a working lunch.
  • There will be a trilateral meeting, which will conclude at the edge of 3:00 p.m.
  • Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will leave the National Palace at 4:00 p.m. The US president leaves Mexico after said meeting and returns to the US.

Wednesday

  • On Wednesday, January 10, Justin Trudeau will arrive at the National Palace at the edge of 10:30 in the morning.
  • AMLO and Trudeau will hold a private greeting.
  • After 11:15 a.m., the bilateral meeting between Mexico and Canada will take place.
  • López Obrador and Justin Trudeau will hold a press conference.
  • Justin Trudeau will leave the National Palace at 1:00 p.m.

Despite this work agenda, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not rule out holding morning conferences on those days; however, he said that he will confirm whether or not they will take place tomorrow.

